 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks
Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury
Mark Matthews.webp
Mark Matthews Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Kennedy Brown.jpg
Four-Star Kennedy Brown Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westernrd1_250414.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
nbc_sx_title24_3rdplace_250414.JPG
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
nbc_sx_title24_coop_250414.JPG
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Anaheim Ducks v San Jose Sharks
Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury
Mark Matthews.webp
Mark Matthews Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Kennedy Brown.jpg
Four-Star Kennedy Brown Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_golf_westernrd1_250414.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 1
nbc_sx_title24_3rdplace_250414.JPG
Debating value of Supercross third-place finishes
nbc_sx_title24_coop_250414.JPG
Webb looks to challenge Sexton after Philadelphia

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NHLEdmonton OilersQuinn Hutson

Quinn
Hutson

NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday
The playoffs are six games away, but the Capitals first want to make sure Ovechkin gets the record all to himself.
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 894th goal
Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes
Gretzky set to be at Blackhawks-Capitals game with Ovechkin 3 goals from breaking his NHL record
Alex Ovechkin Marc-Andre Fleury
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Rangers
Oilers superstars McDavid, Draisaitl out at least a week; Stuart Skinner avoids injury scare
Connor McDavid
Oilers captain Connor McDavid misses 3rd period against Jets due to lower-body injury
Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury
U.S.-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
Maroon and Martinez play in their final NHL game in Blackhawks’ home finale
Marchessault gets standing ovation in emotional return to T-Mobile Arena against Golden Knights
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback