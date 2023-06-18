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IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
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Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
There is plenty of youthful talent in the NHL postseason, including rookies and players 21 and under getting their first taste of playoff hockey in the best league in the world.
Associated Press
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Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Upstart Sabres, Flyers upend Eastern Conference playoff mix that also includes Lightning, Hurricanes
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
Associated Press
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Associated Press
,
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Scott Wedgewood stops 22 shots, Avalanche beat Kraken 2-0 to break franchise’s single-season points mark
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Connor McDavid has 4 assists in Oilers’ finale to take NHL scoring title with 138 points
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Troy Terry’s late power-play goal lifts Anaheim past Predators, 5-4, setting up Ducks-Oilers
Associated Press
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Associated Press
,
Devils hire two-time Panthers Stanley Cup-winning executive Sunny Mehta as general manager
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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Glen Gulutzan was ready to be coach of Dallas Stars this time after 12 seasons gaining experience
Associated Press
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Associated Press
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From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far
Associated Press
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