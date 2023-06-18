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IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
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Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

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HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
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Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

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Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kennardcomp_260418.jpg
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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NHLBoston BruinsSimon Zajicek

Simon
Zajicek

Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
There is plenty of youthful talent in the NHL postseason, including rookies and players 21 and under getting their first taste of playoff hockey in the best league in the world.
Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers’ Michkov-Martone duo, Canadiens’ Demidov headline young stars to watch in the NHL playoffs
Buffalo Sabres
Upstart Sabres, Flyers upend Eastern Conference playoff mix that also includes Lightning, Hurricanes
Buffalo Sabres
Sabres ending their NHL-record playoff drought inspires joy beyond Buffalo
Lucas Raymond
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Vancouver Canucks
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Scott Wedgewood stops 22 shots, Avalanche beat Kraken 2-0 to break franchise’s single-season points mark
Connor McDavid has 4 assists in Oilers’ finale to take NHL scoring title with 138 points
Troy Terry’s late power-play goal lifts Anaheim past Predators, 5-4, setting up Ducks-Oilers
Devils hire two-time Panthers Stanley Cup-winning executive Sunny Mehta as general manager
Glen Gulutzan was ready to be coach of Dallas Stars this time after 12 seasons gaining experience
From backlash to Pacific title: The Golden Knights’ John Tortorella gamble paying off so far