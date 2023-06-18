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MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Riley O’Brien secures ninth-inning role in St. Louis
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers great Davey Lopes, an infield fixture and record-setting base stealer, dies at 80
SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Jo Shimoda Closeup.jpg
Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross
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Top News

MLB: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Riley O’Brien secures ninth-inning role in St. Louis
Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers great Davey Lopes, an infield fixture and record-setting base stealer, dies at 80
SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Jo Shimoda Closeup.jpg
Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoy_madnessreflections_260408.jpg
Favorite storylines, players from March Madness
nbc_nba_enjoy_umnatty_260408.jpg
Reflecting on atmosphere in Indy for UM-UConn
nbc_nba_dkpick6_260408.jpg
How Flagg can seize Rookie of the Year race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NHLCarolina HurricanesSkyler Brind’Amour

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NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
Burns is in his first season with the Avalanche and has 11 goals. He and Hall of Famer Nicklas Lidstrom are the only defensemen in league history to score double-digit goals at 40 or older.
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
Seattle Kraken Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken to play games in Helsinki in November
Alex Ovechkin says he’s waiting until after the season to decide his hockey future
Avalanche clinch top spot in Western Conference and shift focus to bigger goals
NHL investigating after Lightning forward Pontus Holmberg hurt arm crashing into unlatched penalty box door
New Jersey Devils part ways with longtime general manager Tom Fitzgerald
NHL’s East playoff race shaken up as the Flyers rise, Red Wings fall and Islanders fire their coach
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run