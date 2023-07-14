 Skip navigation
Travis
Sanheim

philadelphia flyers
Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat
Noah Cates scores, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat.
NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: NHL Draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators