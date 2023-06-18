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Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

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Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
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HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
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Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

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Men’s College Basketball
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Top News

Yordan Alvarez
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300: Yordan Alvarez, Gavin Williams climb; Griffin Jax does not
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-South Carolina at UCLA
UCLA women’s basketball cemented its legacy led by a group of seniors that stuck together
NHL: Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_cardinalstigersdigital_260405.jpg
Cardinals’ offense hints at potential in SNB win
nbc_mlb_cardinalstigers2min_260405.jpg
HLs: Cardinals down Tigers, avoid series sweep
nbc_mlb_jordanwalkerintv_260405.jpg
Walker: Herrera was Cards’ MVP in win over Tigers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NHLAnaheim DucksTyson Hinds

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NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
Gudas was suspended five games for kneeing, the maximum the league’s Department of Safety could levy because his hearing was by phone.
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for season with a torn MCL after kneeing by Radko Gudas
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews leaves after knee-on-knee hit from Ducks’ Radko Gudas
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
At just 19 years old, rookie Porter Martone is already pushing the Flyers toward a playoff run
Islanders fire coach Patrick Roy after losing 4 in a row, name Peter DeBoer his replacement
Buffalo Sabres finally clinch playoff spot to end longest drought in NHL history
Avs defenseman Brent Burns becomes second in NHL history to skate in 1,000 consecutive games
At 41, defenseman Brent Burns set for 1,000th straight regular-season game as the Avalanche chase top seed
Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar expected to miss a few games with upper-body injury