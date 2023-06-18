 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

mens_summit.jpg
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
summit_w.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win
PGA: Masters Tournament - Second Round
Moving day: Record scoring leaves 12 players within 6 shots of the lead entering 4th round Masters
The Masters - Round Three
2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

Top Clips

mens_summit.jpg
Highlights: Men’s Nike Hoop Summit
summit_w.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_golf_youngint_260411.jpg
Young has built the tools to win at Augusta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLFlorida PanthersWilmer Skoog

Wilmer
Skoog

John Carlson
John Carlson always wanted a hat trick. The Ducks defenseman finally got one in his 17th NHL season
John Carlson played 1,156 regular-season games and 137 more Stanley Cup playoff contests in his 17 NHL seasons before he finally got his first hat trick.
John Carlson
John Carlson always wanted a hat trick. The Ducks defenseman finally got one in his 17th NHL season
Jack Hughes
Olympic hero Jack Hughes has new chiclets as NHL dentists get a moment in the spotlight
Paul Maurice
Panthers coach Paul Maurice set to join 2,000-game club with Scotty Bowman, the only other member
NHL: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames
Panthers’ A.J. Greer suspended for 3 games for shoving Flames’ Connor Zary into the boards
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
New CBA rules and NHL parity contributed to fewer big trades at the deadline
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Anaheim Ducks
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches
Stars and Wild provide quite a preview for their upcoming playoff series
Pittsburgh Penguins clinch a playoff spot, ending their 3-year drought
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar says forward Nazem Kadri will miss ‘some games’ with finger injury
Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division
Ron Francis, Kraken president of hockey operations, stepping down at end of the season
Alex Ovechkin says he’s waiting until after the season to decide his hockey future