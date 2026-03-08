 Skip navigation
Alysa Liu withdraws from World Figure Skating Championships: ‘See yall next season!!’

  
Published March 8, 2026 12:40 PM

Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu has withdrawn from the World Figure Skating Championships later this month as she takes time for “exciting things happening” since her return from Milan.

“Hellooo as some of yall already know, I withdrew from Worlds,” was posted on Liu’s social media Sunday. “There’s been a lot of exciting things happening since my return from Milan, so I’m taking some time for that. I will be cheering everyone on from afar. See yall next season!!”

Liu was replaced on the entry list by Sarah Everhardt, who will make her worlds debut after placing fifth, third and fourth at the last three U.S. Championships.

The other U.S. women’s singles skaters on the world team are Olympians Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito.

It’s common for skaters to miss the post-Olympic worlds due to fatigue and/or off-ice opportunities.

In Milan, Liu became the first American to win the Olympic women’s singles title since Sarah Hughes in 2002 and the first American to win an Olympic women’s singles medal of any color since Sasha Cohen’s silver in 2006.

In 2025, Liu became the first American to win a world title in women’s singles since Kimmie Meissner in 2006.

Worlds in Prague are March 25-28 airing on NBC Sports and Peacock.

