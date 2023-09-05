 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

77th Tour Of Spain 2022 - Stage 21
2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule
AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500
William Byron takes the top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Darlington
Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_oly_chasinggoldep10_230905.jpg
Mayhugh explains how art inspires his confidence
nbc_pft_djreed_230905__311394.jpg
Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ for franchise
nbc_pft_backupqb_230905.jpg
AFC East QB update: Who are MIA, NE backup QBs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

77th Tour Of Spain 2022 - Stage 21
2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule
AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500
William Byron takes the top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Darlington
Italy v USA: Quarter Final - FIBA Basketball World Cup
U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_oly_chasinggoldep10_230905.jpg
Mayhugh explains how art inspires his confidence
nbc_pft_djreed_230905__311394.jpg
Jets’ defense can be ‘historical’ for franchise
nbc_pft_backupqb_230905.jpg
AFC East QB update: Who are MIA, NE backup QBs?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999

  
Published September 5, 2023 01:51 PM
Coco Gauff

NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 03: Coco Gauff of USA reacts during 4th round against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark at the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York, United States on September 3, 2023. Gauff won in three sets and progressed to quarterfinal. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Coco Gauff swept Jelena Ostapenko to become the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Serena Williams won her first major title at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Gauff, 19, eliminated the 2017 French Open champion from Latvia 6-0, 6-2 to reach her second major semi after her runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all the whole match,” Gauff said, despite Ostapenko’s struggles (36 unforced errors to 12 winners, two days after stunning No. 1 Iga Swiatek with 31 winners to 20 errors). “Even on the match points. I know the game she plays, she has ability to come back no matter the score line.”

In Thursday’s semifinals, the sixth seed Gauff gets the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Czech Karolina Muchova (No. 10 seed) and Romanian Sorana Cirstea (No. 30).

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Gauff rolled into the U.S. Open with an 11-1 record in the U.S. summer hard-court swing after losing in the first round of Wimbledon to countrywoman Sofia Kenin.

With new coach Brad Gilbert, she bagged the two biggest tournament titles of her career and beat Swiatek for the first time. At the Open, she lost a set in three of her first four matches, but on Tuesday endured not only Ostapenko’s aggressive play but also 90-degree heat.

“There’s a saying in basketball that defense wins games. In tennis, that’s not always the case, but today it was definitely the case,” said Gauff, who had 13 winners, 14 unforced errors and six break point conversions in seven tries. “The defense has always been there, but I’ve been improving my offense, and I think it’s showing and translating well onto the court.”

At the 1999 U.S. Open, Williams, then 18, won her first of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Older sister Venus, then 19, also made the semifinals that year.

Later Tuesday, Novak Djokovic faces No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic is three wins from a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s record. Fritz, who is 0-7 against Djokovic, seeks his first major semifinal.

Americans Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 seed) and Ben Shelton face off at night in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the draw.

Tiafoe reached the semifinals last year, falling in five sets to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton, in his first full year on tour, made the Australian Open quarterfinals in January then didn’t win back-to-back tour-level matches again until this tournament.