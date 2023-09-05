Coco Gauff reaches U.S. Open semifinals, youngest American to do so since 1999

Coco Gauff swept Jelena Ostapenko to become the youngest American to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since Serena Williams won her first major title at the 1999 U.S. Open.

Gauff, 19, eliminated the 2017 French Open champion from Latvia 6-0, 6-2 to reach her second major semi after her runner-up at the 2022 French Open.

“I didn’t feel comfortable at all the whole match,” Gauff said, despite Ostapenko’s struggles (36 unforced errors to 12 winners, two days after stunning No. 1 Iga Swiatek with 31 winners to 20 errors). “Even on the match points. I know the game she plays, she has ability to come back no matter the score line.”

In Thursday’s semifinals, the sixth seed Gauff gets the winner of Tuesday’s later quarterfinal between Czech Karolina Muchova (No. 10 seed) and Romanian Sorana Cirstea (No. 30).

Gauff rolled into the U.S. Open with an 11-1 record in the U.S. summer hard-court swing after losing in the first round of Wimbledon to countrywoman Sofia Kenin.

With new coach Brad Gilbert, she bagged the two biggest tournament titles of her career and beat Swiatek for the first time. At the Open, she lost a set in three of her first four matches, but on Tuesday endured not only Ostapenko’s aggressive play but also 90-degree heat.

“There’s a saying in basketball that defense wins games. In tennis, that’s not always the case, but today it was definitely the case,” said Gauff, who had 13 winners, 14 unforced errors and six break point conversions in seven tries. “The defense has always been there, but I’ve been improving my offense, and I think it’s showing and translating well onto the court.”

At the 1999 U.S. Open, Williams, then 18, won her first of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Older sister Venus, then 19, also made the semifinals that year.

Later Tuesday, Novak Djokovic faces No. 9 seed Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, for a place in the semifinals.

Djokovic is three wins from a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s record. Fritz, who is 0-7 against Djokovic, seeks his first major semifinal.

Americans Frances Tiafoe (No. 10 seed) and Ben Shelton face off at night in the other quarterfinal in the bottom half of the draw.

Tiafoe reached the semifinals last year, falling in five sets to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Shelton, in his first full year on tour, made the Australian Open quarterfinals in January then didn’t win back-to-back tour-level matches again until this tournament.