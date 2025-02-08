Emily Sweeney takes bronze at world luge championships

Emily Sweeney took bronze at the world luge championships, becoming the second American to claim multiple singles medals in worlds history.

Sweeney, a 31-year-old, two-time Olympian, led after the first of two runs in Whistler, Canada, on Friday evening.

She was passed by Germans Julia Taubitz and Merle Fräbel in the second and final run.

Taubitz, who has won gold or silver at the last six worlds, prevailed by 41 thousandths of a second over Fräbel combining times from both runs.

Sweeney was two thousandths behind Fräbel. Video of Sweeney’s final run is here.

“Obviously, when you’re first after the first run, you want to see that one when you cross the finish line, but I’m really happy to walk away with a medal,” she said.

Sweeney, who also won bronze in 2019, joined 2009 World champion Erin Hamlin as the only Americans to win multiple singles medals in world championships history. Wendel Suckow, the 1993 men’s world champion, is the only other American to make one singles podium.

Sweeney nearly made the 2010 Olympics (in Whistler) at age 16, losing a race-off to older sister Megan for the last spot on the team. She was in the early running for the 2014 Olympic team before missing out.

She made her Olympic debut in 2018 and crashed, fracturing her neck and back and dealing with depression in the aftermath. Sweeney crashed again at the Olympics in 2022.

“I know I gave it my all and I know my team believes that too,” she posted on social media after those Games. “While that brings me a great feeling of peace, missing out on the opportunity that only comes once every four years stings with just as much force.”

Sweeney missed the January 2023 World Championships due to her neck, then underwent shoulder surgery in June 2023. This season, she posted second- and third-place finishes on the World Cup.

“I can walk away from the season feeling pretty good,” she said. “I’m so proud of my starts. I’ve never been a fast starter. My whole story of my whole career has been she’s a great slider, but she’s slow on the start, and I changed that this year, and I’m really proud of that, and I put together some solid races. I feel like I have a lot of the pieces coming together.”

Sweeney is engaged to Dominik Fischnaller, the top Italian men’s luger and a 2022 Olympic bronze medalist. They’re planning to move into a house in Italy, the 2026 Olympic host nation.

Earlier Friday in men’s doubles, Hannes Orlamünder and Paul Gubitz made their first world podium a golden one, adding their names to Germany’s long list of champions.

Orlamünder and Gubitz, both 25, prevailed by .102 over Latvians Martins Bots and Roberts Plume.

Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, winners of the last three Olympics, took bronze for their 11th career world medal in the event. They tied the record for most world championships medals in a single luge event first set by fellow German Georg Hackl in men’s singles.

Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa were the top Americans in seventh.

Austrians Selina Egle and Lara Kipp repeated as world champions in women’s doubles, which makes its Olympic debut next year.

Egle and Kipp, both 22, saw their lead fall to two thousandths of a second at the last intermediate split of their second and final run.

Six seconds later, they had won by 29 thousandths over Germans Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal. Another German sled took bronze with Dajana Eitberger and Magdalena Matschina.

Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby were the top Americans in fifth. Forgan and Kirkby are two-time world bronze medalists and won the only World Cup this season that Egle and Kipp didn’t win.

Luge worlds conclude Saturday with men’s singles and the team relay.

NBC Sports’ Dan Meyer contributed to this report from Whistler.

FIL World Luge Championships 2025 Results

Women’s Singles

Gold: Julia Taubitz (GER) -- 1:17.206

Silver: Marle Fraebel (GER) -- +.041

Bronze: Emily Sweeney (USA) -- +.043

6. Ashley Farquharson (USA) — +.147

10. Summer Britcher (USA) — +.260

22. Emma Erickson (USA)

Women’s Doubles

Gold: Selina Egle/Lara Michaela Kipp (AUT) -- 1:17.724

Silver: Jessica Degenhardt/Cheyenne Rosenthal (GER) -- +.029

Bronze: Dajana Eitberger/Magdalena Matschina (GER) -- +.060

5. Chevonne Forgan/Sophia Kirkby (USA) -- +.244

DNF. Maya Chan/Sophia Gordon (USA)

Men’s Doubles

Gold: Hannes Orlamünder/Paul Gubitz (GER) -- 1:16.538

Silver: Martins Bots/Roberts Plume (LAT) -- +.102

Bronze: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (GER) -- +.133

7. Marcus Mueller/Ansel Haugsjaa (USA) -- +.318

10. Zack DiGregorio/Sean Hollander (USA) -- +.516