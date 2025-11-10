How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Curling Trials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games air live on Peacock and USA Network from Tuesday through this weekend.

Competition begins with round-robin play on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The finals — best-of-three championship series — start Friday.

The trials winners in the women’s and men’s team events advance to an international Olympic qualification event in December where the top two women’s and men’s teams qualify for the Milan Cortina Games.

The trials winner in wheelchair mixed doubles qualifies automatically for the Milan Cortina Paralympics in March.

The trials fields include a men’s team led by John Shuster, who in 2018 guided a U.S. team to the first Olympic title in American history. Shuster is bidding to tie the U.S. record of six Winter Olympic appearances across all sports.

The women’s field features a team led by Tabitha Peterson, who skipped teams to the last three national titles, plus an Olympic berth in 2022.

The Paralympic berth in wheelchair mixed doubles — which makes its Paralympic debut in Milan Cortina — will be decided between Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt and Penny Ricker and David Samsa.

Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day

Coverage

Time (ET)

Platform

Tuesday

Draw 1 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 2 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Wednesday Draw 3 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 4 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Thursday

Draw 5 (4 games)

1 p.m.

Peacock

Draw 6 (4 games)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Friday

Tiebreaker(s)*

9 a.m.

Peacock

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1)

9 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 1)

3 p.m.

Peacock

Men’s Final (Game 1)

8 p.m.

Peacock

Saturday

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2)

10 a.m.

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 2)

3 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2)

6 p.m.^

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s Final (Game 2)

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Sunday

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

10 a.m.*

Peacock

Women’s Final (Game 3)*

2:30 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network

Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)

5:30 p.m.*^

Peacock, USA Network

Men’s Final (Game 3)*

7 p.m.

Peacock, USA Network



*If necessary

^Encore presentation