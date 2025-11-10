How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Curling Trials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games air live on Peacock and USA Network from Tuesday through this weekend.
Competition begins with round-robin play on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The finals — best-of-three championship series — start Friday.
The trials winners in the women’s and men’s team events advance to an international Olympic qualification event in December where the top two women’s and men’s teams qualify for the Milan Cortina Games.
The trials winner in wheelchair mixed doubles qualifies automatically for the Milan Cortina Paralympics in March.
The trials fields include a men’s team led by John Shuster, who in 2018 guided a U.S. team to the first Olympic title in American history. Shuster is bidding to tie the U.S. record of six Winter Olympic appearances across all sports.
The women’s field features a team led by Tabitha Peterson, who skipped teams to the last three national titles, plus an Olympic berth in 2022.
The Paralympic berth in wheelchair mixed doubles — which makes its Paralympic debut in Milan Cortina — will be decided between Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt and Penny Ricker and David Samsa.
Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Coverage
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Tuesday
|Draw 1 (4 games)
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Draw 2 (4 games)
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Wednesday
|Draw 3 (4 games)
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Draw 4 (4 games)
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Thursday
|Draw 5 (4 games)
|1 p.m.
|Peacock
|Draw 6 (4 games)
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Friday
|Tiebreaker(s)*
|9 a.m.
|Peacock
|Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1)
|9 a.m.
|Peacock
|Women’s Final (Game 1)
|3 p.m.
|Peacock
|Men’s Final (Game 1)
|8 p.m.
|Peacock
|Saturday
|Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2)
|10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Women’s Final (Game 2)
|3 p.m.
|Peacock, USA Network
|Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2)
|6 p.m.^
|Peacock, USA Network
|Men’s Final (Game 2)
|7 p.m.
|Peacock, USA Network
|Sunday
|Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)
|10 a.m.*
|Peacock
|Women’s Final (Game 3)*
|2:30 p.m.
|Peacock, USA Network
|Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)
|5:30 p.m.*^
|Peacock, USA Network
|Men’s Final (Game 3)*
|7 p.m.
|Peacock, USA Network
*If necessary
^Encore presentation