 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas returns to top 10, ACC has five teams ranked in the Top 25 and there is Group of Five intrigue
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_lionscoaching_251109.jpg
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
nbc_psnff_Tagliabuetribute_251110.jpg
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
nbc_nba_pg_bosvorl_251109.jpg
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alysa Liu
How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America
NCAA Football: Vanderbilt at Texas
Texas returns to top 10, ACC has five teams ranked in the Top 25 and there is Group of Five intrigue
nbc_psnff_postint1_251109.jpg
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Chargers vs. Steelers in Week 10

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_lionscoaching_251109.jpg
Dungy: Campbell calling plays ‘makes a statement’
nbc_psnff_Tagliabuetribute_251110.jpg
Dungy: Tagliabue ‘was a fantastic man for the NFL’
nbc_nba_pg_bosvorl_251109.jpg
Highlights: Celtics hang on to win against Magic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch 2026 U.S. Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials

  
Published November 10, 2025 07:08 AM

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Curling Trials for the 2026 Milan Cortina Games air live on Peacock and USA Network from Tuesday through this weekend.

Competition begins with round-robin play on Tuesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The finals — best-of-three championship series — start Friday.

The trials winners in the women’s and men’s team events advance to an international Olympic qualification event in December where the top two women’s and men’s teams qualify for the Milan Cortina Games.

The trials winner in wheelchair mixed doubles qualifies automatically for the Milan Cortina Paralympics in March.

The trials fields include a men’s team led by John Shuster, who in 2018 guided a U.S. team to the first Olympic title in American history. Shuster is bidding to tie the U.S. record of six Winter Olympic appearances across all sports.

The women’s field features a team led by Tabitha Peterson, who skipped teams to the last three national titles, plus an Olympic berth in 2022.

The Paralympic berth in wheelchair mixed doubles — which makes its Paralympic debut in Milan Cortina — will be decided between Laura Dwyer and Steve Emt and Penny Ricker and David Samsa.

Olympic, Paralympic Curling Trials Broadcast Schedule

Day
Coverage
Time (ET)
Platform
Tuesday
Draw 1 (4 games)
1 p.m.
Peacock
Draw 2 (4 games)
8 p.m.
Peacock
WednesdayDraw 3 (4 games)
1 p.m.
Peacock
Draw 4 (4 games)
8 p.m.
Peacock
Thursday
Draw 5 (4 games)
1 p.m.
Peacock
Draw 6 (4 games)
8 p.m.
Peacock
Friday
Tiebreaker(s)*
9 a.m.
Peacock
Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 1)
9 a.m.
Peacock
Women’s Final (Game 1)
3 p.m.
Peacock
Men’s Final (Game 1)
8 p.m.
Peacock
Saturday
Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 2)
10 a.m.
Peacock
Women’s Final (Game 2)
3 p.m.
Peacock, USA Network
Wheelchair Mixed Doubles (Games 1 and 2)
6 p.m.^
Peacock, USA Network
Men’s Final (Game 2)
7 p.m.
Peacock, USA Network
Sunday
Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)
10 a.m.*
Peacock
Women’s Final (Game 3)*
2:30 p.m.
Peacock, USA Network
Wheelchair Mixed Doubles Final (Game 3)
5:30 p.m.*^
Peacock, USA Network
Men’s Final (Game 3)*
7 p.m.
Peacock, USA Network

*If necessary
^Encore presentation

Oyuna Uranchimeg (R), David Samsa (C) and Stephen Emt (L) of team United States compete against team China during the semi finals of 2021 World Wheelchair Curling Championships.
Oyuna Uranchimeg found new life, career, wheelchair curling in Minnesota
Oyuna Uranchimeg funds her Paralympic pursuit with a full-time job at a Twin Cities university.