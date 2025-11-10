How to watch 2025 Saatva Skate America

Saatva Skate America, the biggest annual international figure skating event held in the U.S. on the road to the Milan Cortina Olympics, airs live on NBC, E! and Peacock from Friday through Sunday in Lake Placid, New York.

The field for the Grand Prix event includes reigning world champions Alysa Liu (women’s singles), Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance) and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara (pairs).

Liu, who last season ended a two-year retirement and then became the first U.S. woman to win a world title in 19 years, is bidding to become the first American woman to win a fully international Skate America since Ashley Wagner in 2016.

Chock and Bates go for a fifth Skate America ice dance title, which would tie the record held by Tanith White and Ben Agosto. The Skate America men’s field features 2025 World silver medalist Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan and two-time U.S. Olympian Jason Brown.

Skate America is the fifth of six Grand Prix Series regular season events. Skaters’ two results over the six-event series are combined to determine the six qualifiers per discipline for December’s Grand Prix Final, which is expected to be a mini preview of the Olympics.

2025 Saatva Skate America Broadcast Schedule