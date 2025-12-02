How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Beaver Creek Alpine skiing World Cup

The Stifel Birds of Prey Alpine skiing World Cup at Beaver Creek, Colorado, airs on NBC Sports and Peacock this weekend.

The Beaver Creek World Cup includes men’s downhill, super-G and giant slalom races, the last Alpine World Cup in the U.S. before the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The favorites are led by Swiss Marco Odermatt, the four-time reigning World Cup overall champion and 2022 Olympic giant slalom gold medalist. Odermatt already has World Cup wins this season in the giant slalom and super-G.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway, a two-time World Cup downhill season champion, raced last week for the first time since sustaining a severe right leg laceration and torn left shoulder ligaments in a January 2024 race crash.

Kilde, who is engaged to Mikaela Shiffrin, placed 24th in last Thursday’s super-G in Copper Mountain, Colorado.

The U.S. contingent includes 2022 Olympic super-G silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle, plus two-time World Cup downhill race winner Bryce Bennett and World Cup podium finishers Jared Goldberg (super-G) and River Radamus (giant slalom).

2025 Beaver Creek World Cup Broadcast Schedule

Day Event Platform Time Friday Men’s DH: Beaver Creek Outsideonline.com 1:15 p.m. Stifel Snow Show NBCSN, Peacock 6 p.m. Saturday Men’s SG: Beaver Creek Outsideonline.com 12:30 p.m. Men’s DH: Beaver Creek NBC, Peacock 5 p.m.* Sunday Men’s GS: Beaver Creek (Run 1) Outsideonline.com 12 p.m. Men’s SG: Beaver Creek NBC, Peacock 12:30 p.m.* Men’s GS: Beaver Creek (Run 2) CNBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

*Delayed broadcast