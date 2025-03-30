 Skip navigation
Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates, Mikaela Shiffrin to be on TODAY Show after Team USA’s epic week

  
Published March 30, 2025 06:32 PM

Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Madison Chock and Evan Bates, plus Mikaela Shiffrin will appear on the TODAY Show on Monday following a week of Team USA success across Winter Olympic sports.

Malinin and Liu, who won titles at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday and Saturday, will reflect on their performances from Boston (site of worlds), airing in the 7-8 a.m. ET hour.

Chock and Bates, who won their third consecutive ice dance title, will have a live interview from Boston in the 9 a.m. hour.

The U.S. won three titles at one edition of figure skating worlds for the first time in history, taking momentum into the Olympic season.

Mikaela Shiffrin will appear at 30 Rock on TODAY on Monday to reflect on her season, capped by a record-extending 101st World Cup victory in her final race of the campaign last Thursday.

In the same one-week stretch that included the figure skating and Shiffrin wins, Lindsey Vonn made her first podium of her comeback to Alpine skiing from a five-year retirement; Chloe Kim won her third world title in snowboard halfpipe and clinched a spot on the 2026 Olympic team and aerials skier Kaila Kuhn won two gold medals at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships (team and individual).

In Paralympic sports, the U.S. sled hockey team won two out of three games over rival Canada in a series in Ontario ahead of the world championship tournament in May in Buffalo. The U.S. women’s development sled hockey team won all three games against Canada.