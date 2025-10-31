 Skip navigation
IOC marks 100 days to Milan Cortina Games with Olympic rings-shaped pasta

  
Published October 31, 2025 11:30 AM

This week, the IOC marked 100 days until the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics by unveiling limited edition pasta in the shape of Olympic rings made from Italian grain.

“It’s a playful, joyful symbol of the Games — Italian style,” chef Carlo Cracco said in a press release. “Cooking this dish is not just about food, it’s about celebrating culture, sport and togetherness. It’s unique, creative and perfectly captures the spirit of Milano Cortina 2026.”

Cracco and retired Italian Olympic figure skater Valentina Marchei star in the first episode of Olympics.com’s new series “Drop In.” The episode will include a recipe featuring the Olympic rings-shaped pasta.

The Olympics (Feb. 6-22) and the Paralympics (March 6-15) return to Italy for the first time since the 2006 Torino Games.

OLY-IOC-SPORT
IOC’s Christophe Dubi talks Milan Cortina 2026 prep 100 days out from Winter Olympics
The Milan Cortina Games will be a unique study in spreading out an Olympics for future Games.