Isabeau Levito leads Grand Prix France, can end U.S. figure skating drought

Isabeau Levito leads after the short program at Grand Prix France, where she can end the longest Grand Prix victory drought in U.S. women’s figure skating history.

Levito, the 16-year-old national champion, tallied 71.83 points in Friday’s short program, which included a triple Lutz-triple toe loop combination.

She leads Georgian Anastasiia Gubanova by 5.1 going into Saturday’s free skate, live on Peacock.

Levito can become the first U.S. woman to win a full-fledged Grand Prix since Ashley Wagner at 2016 Skate America. It’s the longest drought for the nation since the annual Grand Prix Series began in 1995.

Mariah Bell won 2020 Skate America, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, 11 of 12 women in that field were American.

Levito can also become the youngest U.S. woman to win a Grand Prix since Sarah Hughes in 2001, four months before she won the Olympics.

Levito was second in all of her previous four Grand Prix starts, including at last December’s Grand Prix Final. She then placed fourth in her senior world championships debut last March.

Later Friday at Grand Prix France are the rhythm dance and men’s and pairs’ short programs.

In the men’s event, U.S. champion Ilia Malinin faces Olympic and world silver medalist Yuma Kagiyama of Japan.