Kaori Sakamoto wins Skate Canada with world’s top score this season

  
Published October 28, 2023 06:05 PM
Kaori Sakamoto

SAITAMA, JAPAN - MARCH 22: Kaori Sakamoto of Japan competes in the Women’s Short Program during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2023 at Saitama Super Arena on March 22, 2023 in Saitama, Japan (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Two-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan won Skate Canada and vaulted to No. 1 in the world this season by best score.

Sakamoto totaled 226.13 points between Friday’s short program and Saturday’s free skate in Vancouver. She had seven triple jumps in an overall clean free skate to distance 16-year-old Kim Chae-Yeon of South Korea by 24.98 points.

Sakamoto displaced world bronze medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium as the world’s top woman on the early season by best total score. Hendrickx won last week’s Skate America with 221.28. Sakamoto’s score was also better than any from last season.

Sakamoto bids to return to Canada for March’s world championships in Montreal. She can become the first woman to three-peat since American Peggy Fleming from 1966-68.

FIGURE SKATING: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Lindsay Thorngren was the top American in fifth, ahead of Audrey Shin (seventh) and Starr Andrews (eighth).

Thorngren’s total -- 189.52 -- ranks her third among American women on the early season behind Isabeau Levito (208.15, Skate America) and Amber Glenn (189.63, Skate America).

Two U.S. women will make up the team for March’s worlds, named after January’s nationals.

Skate Canada continues later Saturday with the free dance and pairs’ and men’s free skates, live on Peacock.