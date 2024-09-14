Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Rd 2, Moto 1 in Texas in fierce battle with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Mumford injured.jpg
Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain wins pole

Top Clips

palou.jpg
Palou: Nashville qualifying ‘not what we needed’
nbc_cfb_cmichill_altmyerintv_240914.jpg
Altmyer details connection with star WR Bryant
nbc_cfb_wsudickertint_240914.jpg
Dickert emphasizes ‘execution’ in Apple Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Hunter Lawrence wins SuperMotocross Rd 2, Moto 1 in Texas in fierce battle with Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Mumford injured.jpg
Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: SEP 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart
NASCAR Cup starting lineup at Watkins Glen: Ross Chastain wins pole

Top Clips

palou.jpg
Palou: Nashville qualifying ‘not what we needed’
nbc_cfb_cmichill_altmyerintv_240914.jpg
Altmyer details connection with star WR Bryant
nbc_cfb_wsudickertint_240914.jpg
Dickert emphasizes ‘execution’ in Apple Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title

  
Published September 14, 2024 03:54 PM

American Kenny Bednarek followed his second Olympic 200m silver medal by winning the Diamond League season title in the event for a second time.

Bednarek ran 19.67 seconds to edge Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo by 13 hundredths at the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Saturday.

At the Paris Games, Tebogo won over Bednarek, 19.46 to 19.62. Tebogo was 8-0 in his career versus Bednarek going into Brussels, according to Tilastopaja.

Bednarek, who also won the Diamond League Final in 2021, is the joint-eighth-fastest man in history. He ran a personal best of 19.57 at a Diamond League meet in Zurich on Sept. 5.

DIAMOND LEAGUE: Full Results

Also Saturday, Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya repeated as Diamond League season champion in the men’s 800m. He went from third to first in the final 50 meters, clocking 1:42.70 and prevailing by 16 hundredths over Algerian Djamel Sedjati.

In the women’s 5000m, Kenyan Beatrice Chebet narrowly avoided a hard collision with a photographer who mistakenly stepped on the track, then won in 14:09.82, the eighth-best time in history.

Ethiopian Medina Eisa was second in 14:21.89, a world under-20 record.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon held off Ethiopian Diribe Welteji by a half-second to extend a three-year win streak in the 1500m.

Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic champion, clocked 3:54.75 and held out five fingers to commemorate her fifth Diamond League season title.

Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown took the women’s 200m in 22.20, about 20 minutes after Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won an invitational 200m in 22.40.

In the men’s shot put, Leonardo Fabbri threw an Italian record 22.98 meters to hold off three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser (22.79).