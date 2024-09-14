Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title

American Kenny Bednarek followed his second Olympic 200m silver medal by winning the Diamond League season title in the event for a second time.

Bednarek ran 19.67 seconds to edge Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo by 13 hundredths at the Diamond League Final in Brussels on Saturday.

At the Paris Games, Tebogo won over Bednarek, 19.46 to 19.62. Tebogo was 8-0 in his career versus Bednarek going into Brussels, according to Tilastopaja.

Bednarek, who also won the Diamond League Final in 2021, is the joint-eighth-fastest man in history. He ran a personal best of 19.57 at a Diamond League meet in Zurich on Sept. 5.

Also Saturday, Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya repeated as Diamond League season champion in the men’s 800m. He went from third to first in the final 50 meters, clocking 1:42.70 and prevailing by 16 hundredths over Algerian Djamel Sedjati.

In the women’s 5000m, Kenyan Beatrice Chebet narrowly avoided a hard collision with a photographer who mistakenly stepped on the track, then won in 14:09.82, the eighth-best time in history.

Ethiopian Medina Eisa was second in 14:21.89, a world under-20 record.

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon held off Ethiopian Diribe Welteji by a half-second to extend a three-year win streak in the 1500m.

Kipyegon, the three-time Olympic champion, clocked 3:54.75 and held out five fingers to commemorate her fifth Diamond League season title.

Olympic bronze medalist Brittany Brown took the women’s 200m in 22.20, about 20 minutes after Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won an invitational 200m in 22.40.

In the men’s shot put, Leonardo Fabbri threw an Italian record 22.98 meters to hold off three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Crouser (22.79).