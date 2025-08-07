Key athletes to watch at the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

The 2024 Paris Olympics marked the first time since 2008 that both the U.S. men’s and women’s artistic gymnastics teams earned Olympic medals. Each team featured the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships all-around winners, Brody Malone and 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. This weekend, gymnastics is back in the the Big Easy for the 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships on the road to the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta in October.

Biles will not be competing in New Orleans this weekend, while Malone does not intend to compete in the all-around, leaving room for new champions. Here’s a look at some of the gymnasts aiming to solidify their spot on the Worlds team as well as how to watch the action kicking off tonight, Thursday August 7th, on Peacock.

Hezly Rivera

Just over a year ago, Rivera stood on the podium in Paris to claim her first Olympic gold medal, the youngest member of the U.S. gymnastics team and the youngest member of Team USA across all sports. This year in Louisiana, she’s the sole returner from the 2024 Golden Girls squad as she looks to capture the all-around title. She’s had a tough season this year, falling at Winter Cup and twice at U.S. Classic in July. After that meet, Rivera posted in part on Instagram: “not the meet I hoped for, but there is more to come. on to the next!”

Skye Blakely

Skye Blakely last competed in elite gymnastics a year ago at this exact meet. Finishing second all-around behind Biles, Blakely was a near-lock for Paris. Weeks later, during practice for the Olympic Trials in Minneapolis, she ruptured her Achilles. This was Blakely’s second major injury after tearing an elbow ligament at the Olympic Trials in 2021. The 20-year-old has come back strong from both, and is coming off her first NCAA season at Florida, scoring a collegiate-best 9.95 on bars at the 2025 SEC Championships.

Blakely intends to compete only on bars and beam at these Championships, but could be on the podium for both.

Leanne Wong

The recent Florida graduate is arguably the most accomplished gymnast at the meet: a two-time Olympic alternate and four-time worlds medalist with 11 career perfect 10s in her time at Florida, Wong has a lengthy resume of consistency and execution that could set her apart in a field with less experience.

After performing two solid but relatively conservative routines in the U.S. Classic on uneven bars and balance beam, Wong will make an official elite return, competing in all four events in Louisiana.

Claire Pease

At 16, Claire Pease kicked off her first season in elite gymnastics by winning the U.S. Classic, and in New Orleans she could become the youngest U.S. women’s senior all-around champion since Simone Biles in 2013. She heads to New Orleans with the chance to win consecutive U.S. junior and senior all-around titles, which would make her the first woman to do so since Shawn Johnson in 2006 and 2007.

Before joining senior competition, Pease was undefeated in junior domestic meets last year, winning the Winter Cup, Classic, and the U.S. Championships. Pease’s strength lies in her difficulty across all events, but her execution could determine whether she secures gold.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Depending on who you ask, Stephen Nedoroscik may be better known as Gymnastics’ “Clark Kent,” TikTok’s “pommel horse guy,” or a Dancing with the Stars finalist. After his sensational pommel horse performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which secured the U.S. a bronze medal — its first in almost two decades — Nedoroscik took a nine-month break from elite gymnastics. He was the only member of the Paris men’s team to secure an Olympic medal in an individual event, winning pommel horse bronze. He’s also the first American to win on pommel horse at Worlds, earning the victory in 2021.

If Nedoroscik takes home his fifth U.S. pommel horse title, he’ll break the record for most in history, where he’s currently tied with John Roethlisberger and Jim Hartung.

Brody Malone

Brody Malone holds three of the last four U.S. all-around titles and stands as the lone competitor in the field to travel to both Tokyo and Paris, but will not defend his 2024 all-around title in New Orleans. Last year’s national title was a comeback fairytale for Malone. 14 months before being crowned the U.S. all-around champion, Malone suffered massive knee injuries in a high bar dismount fall. The 2022 world champion made a remarkable recovery to secure a spot on the five-man Olympic team, but his journey to Los Angeles in 2028 remains questionable.

Malone will compete in only four of the six apparatuses in New Orleans: pommel horse, rings, parallel bars, and high bar.

Asher Hong

The race for all-around champion is expected to be between two returners from the 2024 Olympic team — Frederick Richard and 2023 U.S. all-around champion Asher Hong. Hong, the six-time individual NCAA champion at Stanford, has won titles across rings, vault, parallel bars, and floor exercise. Hong is the older brother to two fellow gymnasts, Xander and Kiefer, with Kiefer competing in the junior men’s event this week.

Frederick Richard

Although he’s never been crowned the all-around champion at Nationals, Michigan star Frederick Richard is no stranger to the all-around podium. Four months ago, he won the NCAA all-around title by a mile, scoring an 84.264, more than two points better than runner-up and Olympic teammate Paul Juda (Michigan). At February’s Winter Cup, he finished 2nd in the all-around behind Stanford’s Riley Loos. Last year, Richard secured the individual all-around title at Olympic Trials. Richard winning gold on the all-around should shock no one. His strong high bar and floor exercise routines will give him an edge, but his performances on pommel horse and vault will be the deciding factors.

The Battle of the Pommel Horse Specialists

After a breakout moment for the pommel horse at the Paris Olympics, the event is once again expected to be in the spotlight at this year’s Championships, with Nedoroscik’s expertise likely facing challenges from two competitors. Utah native Patrick Hoopes has taken major leaps in his pommel horse routine, scoring a 29.45 at 2024 Olympic Trials, outscoring Nedoroscik’s 29.30 in the process. Hoopes won his second NCAA pommel horse title for Air Force this year, and was 2nd at Winter Cup in February. Brandon Dang, a rising junior at Illinois, isn’t far behind after taking the pommel horse title at the Winter Cup.

2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Schedule

The 2025 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, from August 7 to August 10.



Date

Event

Time

Platform

Thurs., Aug. 7

Men’s: Day 1

8 p.m.

Peacock

Fri., Aug. 8

Women’s: Day 1

7:45 p.m.

Peacock

Sat., Aug. 9

Men’s: Day 1

2 p.m.

CNBC*



Women’s: Day 1

4:30 p.m.

CNBC*



Men’s: Day 2

6:30 p.m.

CNBC, Peacock

Sun., Aug. 10

Men’s: Day 2

12 p.m.

NBC*



Women’s Day 2

7 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



Is Simone Biles competing at 2025 U.S. Championships?

Biles, the reigning all-around champion, will not compete this weekend. Since 2013, only three gymnasts have claimed the U.S. all-around title: Biles, Ragan Smith, and Konnor McClain. The latter two won during Biles’ absences in 2017 and 2022, respectively. As for Los Angeles 2028, Biles has yet to confirm whether she will compete at a third Olympics.