Martina Sablikova maps out finish to legendary speed skating career

  
Published October 26, 2023 04:24 PM
ISU World Speed Skating Championships - Heerenveen

HEERENVEEN,NETHERLANDS - MARCH 5: Martina Sablikova of Czechia competing on the 5000m Women during the ISU World Speed Skating Championships 2023 on March 5, 2023 in Heerenveen, Netherlands (Photo by Douwe Bijlsma/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Martina Sablikova, a long-distance speed skating legend, said she plans to race three more seasons, through a sixth and final Olympics in 2026, according to Czech media on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a representative for Sablikova clarified her comments, saying that she will “probably” retire after the Olympics.

“The main goal for her is Olympic Games,” the rep wrote in an email. “After that, she will see.”

Sablikova, who this week received a Czech sportswoman award named after gymnast Vera Caslavska, owns three Olympic gold medals from 2010 and 2014.

Her seven total Olympic medals — all from the 1500m through the 5000m — are second in Czech history across all sports behind Caslavska.

She made her Olympic debut in Torino in 2006 and can become one of few athletes to compete in a second Winter Olympics in Italy at Milano-Cortina 2026.

Sablikova will be 38 years old come the next Olympics, older than any previous Olympic speed skating medalist, according to Olympedia.org.

Last season, Sablikova took 3000m and 5000m bronze at the world championships. She earned at least one medal at all 17 Olympics or world championships dating to 2007.

Next month marks the 21st anniversary of her World Cup debut, according to speedskatingstats.com.

Sablikova has a sister who is 23 years younger and is a promising speed skater, according to Czech media. That’s Barbora Sablikova, who is two years too young to be eligible for the 2026 Olympics.