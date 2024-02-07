Track medalist Mohamed Katir plans to appeal provisional suspension in whereabouts case

Spain’s Mohamed Katir, the 2023 World 5000m silver medalist, reportedly said he is innocent and plans to appeal a provisional suspension over providing his location for drug-testing purposes.

Katir, 25, said in a statement that he was told Wednesday that he has been provisionally suspended for three whereabouts failures in the last 12 months, according to Spanish media.

Later Wednesday, the Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles anti-doping cases in track and field, confirmed Katir’s provisional suspension for whereabouts failures.

A suspension for whereabouts failures means any combination of three missed drug tests and/or filing failures in a 12-month period. A filing failure could mean incorrectly filling out forms to tell drug testers where an athlete can be found, or not submitting quarterly forms at all.

Provisional suspensions can be issued while awaiting a hearing on charges to determine a final sanction, if any.

If the athlete is ultimately determined at fault, a suspension for whereabouts failures ranges from one to two years depending on degree of fault.

In his reported statement, Katir said that, for at least one of his whereabouts failures, he was available at the time and place that he provided to drug testers to find him for testing. He is prepared to appeal to be allowed to compete while his case is adjudicated.

Katir earned 1500m bronze at the 2022 Worlds and 5000m silver at the 2023 Worlds. He was also the world’s second-fastest 1500m runner in 2023 by best time over the course of the year.