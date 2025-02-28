 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card, but he’s so much more than that
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Puerto Rico Open 2025: Full field for PGA Tour’s opposite event
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches 2025 - Round Two
Luke Clanton finally has his PGA Tour card, but he’s so much more than that
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Puerto Rico Open 2025: Full field for PGA Tour’s opposite event
GOLF: MAR 02 PGA - Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2025 full field: Xander Schauffele returns as Scottie Scheffler defends

Top Clips

nbc_golf_speithfowler_250228.jpg
Fowler jokes with Kaufman about advantageous wind
nbc_golf_mitchelldahmen_250228.jpg
Dahmen, Mitchell explain ‘vucket hat,’ Zurich flop
abu_dhabi_stage_5.jpg
Highlights: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, Stage 5

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 11th time

  
Published February 28, 2025 06:44 PM

Mondo Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record for an 11th time, clearing 6.27 meters (20 feet, 6 3/4 inches) at an indoor competition in Clermont-Ferrand, France, on Friday.

Duplantis, a 25-year-old Swede who earlier Friday released his first song, “Bop,” has increased the world record by one centimeter all 11 times dating back to 2020, including on four occasions over the last 11 months.

“When I made this song a couple of months ago, I thought this would be a perfect song to jump to here,” he said. “So that was why I rushed really hard to try to get it released for today, because I knew that I would have a chance to break the world record, and I felt like the song would be good for today, too.”

Duplantis adopted the same record-breaking strategy as Ukrainian Sergey Bubka, who maximized bonus money by raising the bar one centimeter at a time on many occasions in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor world record 18 times between 1984 and 1994, before World Athletics shifted to one world record combining indoor and outdoor.

Before Duplantis, the world record was 6.16 meters, set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in 2014. Lavillenie, who hosts the Clermont-Ferrand event, was the first person to bear hug Duplantis after Friday’s world record.

Duplantis is the two-time reigning Olympic gold medalist. In Paris, he became the first man to break the pole vault world record in an Olympic final since 1980.

Duplantis was born and raised in Louisiana and represents Sweden, where his mom is from.

He has lost just four times since the start of 2020, while racking up more than 70 victories, according to Tilastopaja.org.

Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
Nikki Hiltz wins distance double, Josh Hoey gets American record at USATF Indoor Champs
Nikki Hiltz followed a 3000m title with a fifth consecutive U.S. 1500m crown.