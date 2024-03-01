Caeleb Dressel headlines Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont, live on Peacock

Caeleb Dressel is entered to compete for the first time as a dad at a Tyr Pro Swim Series meet next week in Westmont, Illinois, airing live on Peacock.

The March 6-9 meet includes live finals coverage on Peacock on March 7-8 at 7 p.m. ET.

CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app air highlights March 9 at 1:30 p.m. and March 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Westmont marks the penultimate Pro Series meet before June’s Olympic Trials in Indianapolis, where the top two in most events make the team for Paris.

PRO SERIES WESTMONT: Entry List

The last Pro Series meet before trials is in San Antonio, Texas, in April.

Dressel, a five-time Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, last competed at the U.S. Open from Nov. 30-Dec. 2, earning his first race win since returning from a break from swimming in late 2022 and early 2023.

Wife Meghan gave birth to their first child, son August, on Feb. 17.

In limited competition in 2023 as he worked back up to full training, Dressel’s best event was the 100m butterfly, where he ranked fifth in the nation by best time for the year.

In Westmont, marquee events are the men’s 50m and 100m freestyles, which include Dressel, the Olympic champion in both events, and countryman Jack Alexy, the world silver medalist in both events.

Other headline entries include individual Olympic gold medalists Bobby Finke, Chase Kalisz, Ryan Murphy, Simone Manuel and Lilly King and individual world champions Regan Smith and Torri Huske.