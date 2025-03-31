Betsy Riley was named Senior Vice President & Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics, in March 2025. She oversees production of the Olympic Primetime Show, starting with Milan Cortina 2026.

Prior to her current role, Riley began a successful tenure with Prime Video in 2022, where she served as Senior Coordinating Producer, overseeing game production and playing a pivotal role in the launch of the streamer’s Thursday Night Football franchise. She also helped develop and launch the streamer’s coverage of the first-ever NFL Black Friday Football game in 2023 and the National Women’s Soccer League. During her time at Prime Video, she helped develop key technological innovations such as AI-powered Defensive Alerts.

Riley has a deep history with NBC Olympics, having worked as a staff member (2006-13) or freelancer since 2002. She has been a key contributor to the production of nine Olympic Games -- every Games since Athens 2004, except Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022 -- including the primetime swimming segments for Paris 2024. For Rio 2016, she made history as the first woman to produce Olympic track & field, leading the network’s daytime coverage of the event. She produced all track & field for Tokyo 2020 (in 2021).

In addition to the Olympics, Riley has significant experience with NBC Sports as well, serving in a multitude of roles including as a Sunday Night Football sideline producer, an augmented reality producer for Super Bowl LVI, and an assistant director for NBC’s Thursday Night Football. Additionally, she played a key role in multiple Triple Crown campaigns, including American Pharoah and Justify’s Triple Crown wins in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Riley is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner and was named one of Sports Business Journal’s “Game Changers” in 2024. A 2003 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, she started working football broadcasts for NBC while still a student. During her four years in South Bend, she was also a member of the track & field team, where she held school records in the pentathlon and heptathlon. She is married to her husband, Paul, and has two children.