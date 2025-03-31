 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Betsy Riley Press Box.png
BETSY RILEY NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & COORDINATING PRODUCER, NBC OLYMPICS
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Thumbnail
*REMINDER* – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, AT 11 A.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Betsy Riley Press Box.png
BETSY RILEY NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT & COORDINATING PRODUCER, NBC OLYMPICS
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Thumbnail
*REMINDER* – GOLF CENTRAL LIVE FROM THE MASTERS MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – TUESDAY, APRIL 1, AT 11 A.M. ET

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER DERBY THIS SUNDAY, APRIL 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINES THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL VISIT MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 9, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
PL Press Box.png
FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL HOST FIFTH-PLACE NEWCASTLE TOMORROW, WED., FEB. 26, AT 3:15 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND UNIVERSO, HEADLINING MIDWEEK PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Betsy Riley Press Box.png Download

BETSY RILEY

Senior Vice President & Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics

Betsy Riley was named Senior Vice President & Coordinating Producer, NBC Olympics, in March 2025. She oversees production of the Olympic Primetime Show, starting with Milan Cortina 2026.

Prior to her current role, Riley began a successful tenure with Prime Video in 2022, where she served as Senior Coordinating Producer, overseeing game production and playing a pivotal role in the launch of the streamer’s Thursday Night Football franchise. She also helped develop and launch the streamer’s coverage of the first-ever NFL Black Friday Football game in 2023 and the National Women’s Soccer League. During her time at Prime Video, she helped develop key technological innovations such as AI-powered Defensive Alerts.

Riley has a deep history with NBC Olympics, having worked as a staff member (2006-13) or freelancer since 2002. She has been a key contributor to the production of nine Olympic Games -- every Games since Athens 2004, except Sochi 2014 and Beijing 2022 -- including the primetime swimming segments for Paris 2024. For Rio 2016, she made history as the first woman to produce Olympic track & field, leading the network’s daytime coverage of the event. She produced all track & field for Tokyo 2020 (in 2021).

In addition to the Olympics, Riley has significant experience with NBC Sports as well, serving in a multitude of roles including as a Sunday Night Football sideline producer, an augmented reality producer for Super Bowl LVI, and an assistant director for NBC’s Thursday Night Football. Additionally, she played a key role in multiple Triple Crown campaigns, including American Pharoah and Justify’s Triple Crown wins in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

Riley is an eight-time Sports Emmy Award winner and was named one of Sports Business Journal’s “Game Changers” in 2024. A 2003 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, she started working football broadcasts for NBC while still a student. During her four years in South Bend, she was also a member of the track & field team, where she held school records in the pentathlon and heptathlon. She is married to her husband, Paul, and has two children.