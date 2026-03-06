Elyse Noonan was named SVP, Talent Development & Negotiations, NBC Sports, in February 2024. She oversees the department that is responsible for negotiating talent contracts, and recruiting, managing and developing on-air talent across NBC Sports, which includes Sports, Olympics, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio, and NBC Sports Digital.

Noonan first joined the group in 2014 as Director of Talent Development and in March 2017 became VP, Talent Development and Negotiations. Previously, Noonan served as a producer for NBC Sports and Olympics from 2004 to 2014. During that time, she contributed to the production of NBC Sports’ highest-profile properties and events, including six Olympic Games, two Super Bowls, and numerous national and world championships.

A nine-time Sports Emmy Award-winner, Noonan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Television, Radio and Film from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She is the 2004 BIG EAST champion in the 200m butterfly. She resides in Darien, Conn., with her husband and their two children.

