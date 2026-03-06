Elyse Noonan

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TELEMUNDO REDEFINES MULTIPLATFORM VIEWING EXPERIENCE IN SPANISH FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™
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NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST-WATCHED CONFERENCE FINALS GAME SINCE 2016 WITH 15.9 MILLION VIEWERS FOR SPURS-THUNDER GAME 7 ON SATURDAY NIGHT
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RAFAEL DEVERS AND SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS VISIT PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG AND CHICAGO CUBS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

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NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
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TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
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NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

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NBC SPORTS CAPS 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY MEMORABLE MOMENTS, FANTASTIC FINISHES & VIEWERSHIP MILESTONES
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COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
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TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

world-cup-telemundo-pb-logo-1920x1080.png
TELEMUNDO REDEFINES MULTIPLATFORM VIEWING EXPERIENCE IN SPANISH FOR FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™
NBA on NBC PB.png
NBC AND PEACOCK DELIVER MOST-WATCHED CONFERENCE FINALS GAME SINCE 2016 WITH 15.9 MILLION VIEWERS FOR SPURS-THUNDER GAME 7 ON SATURDAY NIGHT
New SNB SL Peacock Logo PB
RAFAEL DEVERS AND SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS VISIT PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG AND CHICAGO CUBS ON SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL THIS SUNDAY, JUNE 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
NBC SPORTS CAPS 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON HIGHLIGHTED BY MEMORABLE MOMENTS, FANTASTIC FINISHES & VIEWERSHIP MILESTONES
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
COMMENTATORS ANNOUNCED FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY THIS SUNDAY, MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR AND WEST HAM FACE RELEGATION ON PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE THIS SUN., MAY 24 AT 11 A.M. ET ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, NBCSN, USA NETWORK, CNBC, AND SYFY
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Elyse Noonan

SVP, Talent Development & Negotiations, NBC Sports

Elyse Noonan was named SVP, Talent Development & Negotiations, NBC Sports, in February 2024. She oversees the department that is responsible for negotiating talent contracts, and recruiting, managing and developing on-air talent across NBC Sports, which includes Sports, Olympics, NBC Sports Regional Networks, NBC Sports Audio, and NBC Sports Digital.

Noonan first joined the group in 2014 as Director of Talent Development and in March 2017 became VP, Talent Development and Negotiations. Previously, Noonan served as a producer for NBC Sports and Olympics from 2004 to 2014. During that time, she contributed to the production of NBC Sports’ highest-profile properties and events, including six Olympic Games, two Super Bowls, and numerous national and world championships.

A nine-time Sports Emmy Award-winner, Noonan graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Television, Radio and Film from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. She is the 2004 BIG EAST champion in the 200m butterfly. She resides in Darien, Conn., with her husband and their two children.