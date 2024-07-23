Tony Simeone (Olympics)

Tony Simeone will make his debut on NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage, serving as the play-by-play voice for field hockey.

Previously, Simeone has worked college hockey for NBC Sports Network, Notre Dame hockey for NBC Sports Network, SNY, and NBC Sports Chicago, men’s and women’s college basketball on ACC Network Extra, and Notre Dame Football and Women’s Basketball on radio. Additionally, he hosted, produced, edited and distributed Notre Dame’s flagship podcast, Podward Notre Dame (2016-2018).