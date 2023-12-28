BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER LIVE EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK TOMORROW, FRI., DEC. 29, BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. ET

Minnesota Hosts Maine at 7 p.m. ET and Northwestern Hosts Jackson State at 8 p.m. ET

B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock

Peacock’s Exclusive Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule Features 30+ Games Streaming Live this Season

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 28, 2023 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball – featuring 30+ games streaming live this season – continues tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 29, with a doubleheader featuring Maine vs. Minnesota (7 p.m. ET) and Jackson State vs. Northwestern (8 p.m. ET).

The B1G College Countdown pregame show, featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, begins tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s basketball games features 30+ games streaming live this season. The Big Ten women’s basketball schedule streaming exclusively on Peacock, featuring 20+ games, begins Tuesday, Jan. 2, as Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa host Michigan State at 9 p.m. ET.

7 p.m. p.m. ET: Maine vs. Minnesota

Minnesota (9-3) extended its winning streak to four games after defeating Ball State, 80-63, last Thursday. Guard Dawson Garcia leads the Golden Gophers in scoring (18.2 points per game) and rebounds (7.3 per game) this season.

Maine (8-6) fell to Florida International, 82-74, last week as Black Bears forward Peter Filipovity led the team with 16 points in the loss.

Steve Schlanger (play-by-play) will call tomorrow night’s game from Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., alongside analyst Stephen Bardo.

8 p.m. ET: Jackson State vs. Northwestern

Northwestern enters tomorrow’s game with a 9-2 record, having won five of its past six games. Earlier this month, the Wildcats were ranked in the AP Top 25 (No. 25) for the first time since February 2023 after defeating No. 1-ranked Purdue in overtime on Dec. 1. In its most recent game, Northwestern topped Arizona State, 66-46, behind 22 points from guard Boo Buie and a double-double from guard Ty Berry (12 points, 10 rebounds).

Jackson State (4-8) fell to No. 13 Gonzaga, 100-76, last Wednesday. Guard Ken Evans Jr., who had 25 points and 10 rebounds against Gonzaga, leads the team averaging 18.1 points per game.

Terry Gannon (play-by-play) will call tomorrow’s game from Welsh Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill., alongside analyst Robbie Hummel.

Friday’s Men’s College Basketball Games Exclusively on Peacock :

Time (ET) Game Commentators 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Ahmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner 7 p.m. Maine vs. Minnesota Steve Schlanger, Stephen Bardo 8 p.m. Jackson State vs. Northwestern Terry Gannon, Robbie Hummel

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

In addition to the 30+ Big Ten Men’s Basketball games streaming live this season, Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 20 Big Ten Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24, featuring multiple conference matchups of expected AP preseason Top 25 teams and two early-round Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament games. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock's Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Fri., Dec. 29 7 p.m. Maine vs. Minnesota Fri., Dec. 29 8 p.m. Jackson State vs. Northwestern Tues., Jan. 2 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Maryland Thurs., Jan. 4 7 p.m. Penn State vs. Michigan State Thurs., Jan. 4 9 p.m. Minnesota vs. Michigan Tues., Jan. 9 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Rutgers Tues., Jan. 9 9 p.m. Purdue vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan. 16 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Indiana Tues., Jan 23 7 p.m. Ohio State vs. Nebraska Tues., Jan 23 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Purdue Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m. Illinois vs. Ohio State Tues., Jan. 30 9 p.m. Michigan vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 6 7 p.m. Indiana vs. Ohio State Tues., Feb. 6 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. Minnesota Tues., Feb. 13 7 p.m. Michigan vs. Illinois Tues., Feb. 13 9 p.m. Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 20 7 p.m. Iowa vs. Michigan State Tues., Feb. 20 9 p.m. Maryland vs. Wisconsin Tues., Feb. 27 7 p.m. Wisconsin vs. Indiana Tues., Mar. 5 7 p.m. Purdue vs. Illinois Wed., Mar. 13 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 13 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament





