CAITLIN CLARK & NO. 4 IOWA TIP OFF PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE TUESDAY, JAN. 2, HOSTING MICHIGAN STATE LIVE AT 9 P.M. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Dec. 28, 2023 – Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten women’s basketball – featuring 20+ games streaming live this season – tips off Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m. ET as Caitlin Clark and No. 4 Iowa host Michigan State from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes (12-1), who will be making their first of a school-high eight appearances on Peacock this season, are in first place in the Big Ten as they look to capture back-to-back Big Ten regular-season titles for the first time since 1992-93.

Clark – the 2022-23 National Player of the Year – leads the nation in scoring (30.5 points per game) while averaging 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. Clark has 3,114 career points and may break the all-time Division I women’s scoring record (Washington’s Kelsey Plum, 3,527) this season. She also looks to become the first back-to-back National Player of the Year since UConn’s Breanna Stewart (2015-16).

Iowa defeated Loyola-Chicago, 98-69, last Thursday for their ninth consecutive win behind Clark’s triple double (35 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists).

Michigan State (10-2) have won three consecutive games, including last Thursday’s 105-66 victory over Coastal Carolina. Senior guard Moira Joiner leads the Spartans averaging 16.8 points per game this season.

Calling Tuesday’s game are Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst), who played collegiately at Northwestern (2010-14) and was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Coverage on Tuesday begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analysts Aliyah Boston and Jordan Cornette. Boston, a forward-center on the Indiana Fever and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina, is in her first season as an analyst and made her broadcasting debut on Nov. 18 in the Citi Shamrock Classic women’s college basketball game between Notre Dame and Illinois.

Following B1G College Countdown on Tuesday, Peacock’s exclusive Big Ten men’s basketball schedule continues as Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue visit Maryland at 7 p.m. ET.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Exclusively on Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 2 :

Time (ET) Game Commentators 6:30 p.m. B1G College Countdown Carolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston, Jordan Cornette 7 p.m. No. 1 Purdue vs. Maryland (men’s) Paul Burmeister, Tre Demps 9 p.m. Michigan State vs. No. 4 Iowa (women’s) Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

In addition to the 20+ Big Ten Women’s Basketball games streaming live this season, Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 30 Big Ten Men’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON :

Date Time (ET) Matchup Tues., Jan. 2 9 p.m. Michigan State at Iowa Wed., Jan. 10 8 p.m. Iowa at Purdue Tues., Jan. 16 9 p.m. Wisconsin at Iowa Wed., Jan. 17 7 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana Wed., Jan. 17 8 p.m. Ohio State at Maryland Sun., Jan. 21 Noon Iowa at Ohio State* Sun., Jan. 21 2 p.m. Indiana at Purdue Thurs., Jan. 25 7 p.m. Ohio State at Illinois Wed., Jan. 31 7 p.m. Indiana at Maryland Wed., Jan. 31 8 p.m. Iowa at Northwestern Thurs., Feb. 8 7 p.m. Michigan State at Indiana Thurs., Feb. 8 9 p.m. Ohio State at Minnesota Sun., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Ohio State at Michigan State Wed., Feb. 14 7 p.m. Nebraska at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 14 8 p.m. Indiana at Wisconsin Thurs., Feb. 15 8 p.m. Michigan at Iowa Thurs., Feb. 22 8 p.m. Iowa at Indiana Wed., Feb. 28 7 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State Wed., Feb. 28 9 p.m. Iowa at Minnesota Sun., Mar. 3 4 p.m. Maryland at Indiana Wed., Mar. 6 6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament Wed., Mar. 6 9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament *Also on NBC

