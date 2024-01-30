 Skip navigation
NO. 14 ILLINOIS VISITS OHIO STATE TONIGHT AT 7 P.M. ET; CAITLIN CLARK AND NO. 3 IOWA TAKE ON NORTHWESTERN TOMORROW AT 8 P.M. ET, HEADLINING BIG TEN BASKETBALL EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Published January 30, 2024 11:27 AM

B1G College Countdown Pregame Coverage Begins Tonight on Peacock at 6:30 p.m. ET followed by No. 14 Illinois at Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET and Michigan-Michigan State at 9 p.m. ET

Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock Continues Tomorrow as No. 10 Indiana Visits Maryland at 7 p.m. ET

Caitlin Clark Continues Chase for Women’s All-Time Scoring Record as No. 3 Iowa Visits Northwestern Tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 30, 2024 – No. 14 Illinois visits Ohio State tonight at 7 p.m. ET and reigning women’s National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and No. 3 Iowa visit Northwestern tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET, headlining back-to-back nights of Big Ten basketball doubleheaders exclusively on Peacock.

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball action on Peacock begins with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring host Ahmed Fareed and analysts Jordan Cornette and Josh Pastner, leading into No. 14 Illinois visiting Ohio State at 7 p.m. ET.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 31, Big Ten women’s basketball continues exclusively on Peacock as No. 10 Indiana, 8-1 in Big Ten play, visit Maryland at 7 p.m. ET. Wednesday’s B1G College Countdown pregame show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring host Carolyn Manno alongside analyst Aliyah Boston.

Peacock’s exclusive slate of Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball features 50+ games streaming live this season.

Tonight at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: No. 14 Illinois vs. Ohio State

No. 14 Illinois (15-5) defeated Indiana, 70-62 on Saturday as senior forward Marcus Domask recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Domask leads Illinois with 15.1 points and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Ohio State (13-7) fell to Northwestern, 83-58, on Saturday to drop its second consecutive game. Guard Bruce Thornton led the Buckeyes in scoring with 18 points in Saturday’s loss.

Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analyst) will call the action live from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio, tonight.

Tonight’s coverage begins on Peacock with the B1G College Countdown pregame show at 6:30 p.m. ET, featuring Fareed alongside analysts Cornette and Pastner.

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Men’s Basketball: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Michigan (7-13) looks to bounce back after losing to Iowa, 88-78 on Saturday. Michigan had four players score double digits in the loss, including 16 from forward Terrance Williams II.

Michigan State (12-8) fell to then-No. 13 Wisconsin, 81-66, last Friday as guard A.J. Hoggard led the Spartans with 19 points.

Noah Eagle (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst), a three-time First-Team All-Big Ten honoree at Purdue from 2007-12, will call tonight’s game live from the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 10 Indiana vs. Maryland

No. 10 Indiana (17-2), winners of three consecutive games, comes off a 100-59 victory over Northwestern on Sunday as forward Mackenzie Holmes (27 points, 11 rebounds) led the Hoosiers to the dominant win.

Maryland (12-8) looks to rebound from a 112-76 loss to Penn State on Sunday. Guard Shyanne Sellers leads the Terrapins with 15.4 points per game this season.

Calling Thursday’s game from XFinity Center in College Park, Md., are Sloan Martin (play-by-play) and Julianne Viani (analyst). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET with the B1G College Countdown pregame show with Manno alongside Boston.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, at 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Iowa vs. Northwestern

No. 3 Iowa (19-2) defeated Nebraska, 92-73, behind reigning women’s National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark’s 38 points and 10 rebounds. Clark is currently 138 points behind former Washington standout Kelsey Plum (2013-17) for the women’s NCAA all-time scoring record. With 14 points in tomorrow’s game, Clark will move into sole possession of second place on the list (Kelsey Mitchell, 3,402 points).

Northwestern (7-13) fell to No. 10 Indiana, 100-59, on Sunday. Melannie Daley led the Wildcats with 16 points in the loss.

Zora Stephenson (play-by-play) and Meghan McKeown (analyst) will call the action live from Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evansville, Ill., tomorrow night.

Big Ten Basketball Exclusively on Peacock this Week:

DateTime (ET)GameCommentators
Tues., Jan. 306:30 p.m.B1G College CountdownAhmed Fareed, Jordan Cornette, Josh Pastner
7 p.m.No. 14 Illinois vs. Ohio State (men’s)Jac Collinsworth, Stephen Bardo
9 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State (men’s)Noah Eagle, Robbie Hummel
Wed., Jan. 316:30 p.m.B1G College CountdownCarolyn Manno, Aliyah Boston
7 p.m.No. 10 Indiana vs. Maryland (women’s)Sloan Martin, Julianne Viani
8 p.m.No. 3 Iowa vs. Northwestern (women’s)Zora Stephenson, Meghan McKeown

BIG TEN ON PEACOCK

Peacock is the exclusive home of more than 50 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball games in 2023-24. Click here for more.

Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage including Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

PEACOCK’S REMAINING EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN MEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Tues., Jan. 30 7 p.m.Illinois vs. Ohio State
Tues., Jan. 309 p.m.Michigan vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 67 p.m.Indiana vs. Ohio State
Tues., Feb. 69 p.m.Michigan State vs. Minnesota
Tues., Feb. 137 p.m.Michigan vs. Illinois
Tues., Feb. 139 p.m.Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 207 p.m.Iowa vs. Michigan State
Tues., Feb. 209 p.m.Maryland vs. Wisconsin
Tues., Feb. 277 p.m.Wisconsin vs. Indiana
Tues., Mar. 57 p.m.Purdue vs. Illinois
Wed., Mar. 136:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 139 p.m.Big Ten Tournament

PEACOCK’S EXCLUSIVE SCHEDULE FOR THE 2023-24 BIG TEN WOMEN’S BASKETBALL SEASON:

DateTime (ET)Matchup
Wed., Jan. 317 p.m.Indiana at Maryland
Wed., Jan. 318 p.m.Iowa at Northwestern
Thurs., Feb. 87 p.m.Michigan State at Indiana
Thurs., Feb. 89 p.m.Ohio State at Minnesota
Sun., Feb. 114 p.m.Ohio State at Michigan State
Wed., Feb. 147 p.m.Nebraska at Ohio State
Wed., Feb. 148 p.m.Indiana at Wisconsin
Thurs., Feb. 158 p.m.Michigan at Iowa
Thurs., Feb. 228 p.m.Iowa at Indiana
Wed., Feb. 287 p.m.Michigan at Ohio State
Wed., Feb. 289 p.m.Iowa at Minnesota
Sun., Mar. 34 p.m.Maryland at Indiana
Wed., Mar. 66:30 p.m.Big Ten Tournament
Wed., Mar. 69 p.m.Big Ten Tournament


– NBC Sports –