NO. 2 MICHIGAN VISITS MINNESOTA AT 7:30 P.M. ET ON B1G SATURDAY NIGHT, HEADLINING TRIPLEHEADER THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 7, ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Wisconsin Hosts Rutgers at Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock

Purdue Visits Iowa at 3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Exclusively Present 50+ Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Games in 2023-24; Eligible Students Can Sign-Up to Receive Special Peacock Student Discount Offer for $1.99/Month

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 4, 2023 – NBC Sports presents a Big Ten Football tripleheader this Saturday, Oct. 7, headlined by the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (5-0) visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-2) in primetime on B1G Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Peacock will exclusively stream two afternoon games this Saturday, featuring the Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) hosting the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1) at Noon ET and the Purdue Boilermakers (2-3) visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-1) at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball schedules were announced with more than 50 total games streaming live exclusively on Peacock this season. Eligible students can sign-up for Peacock’s Student Discount offer, available for $1.99/month. For more information and to sign-up, click here.

NBC Sports’ college football coverage this Saturday:

B1G Saturday Night , 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock: No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota

B1G Saturday Night travels to Minneapolis this week as Minnesota hosts Michigan from Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Wolverines defeated Nebraska, 45-7, last weekend to move to 5-0 and retain their No. 2 rank in the AP Top 25 poll. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy totaled three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the win. Running back Blake Corum is tied for the most rushing touchdowns (nine) in the nation and wide receiver Roman Wilson – who caught two touchdowns at Nebraska – is tied for the lead in touchdown receptions (eight).

The Golden Gophers topped Louisiana-Lafayette, 35-24, on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak. Running back Zach Evans rushed for 85 yards and a score, and wide receiver Daniel Jackson had 89 receiving yards and two touchdown catches. Minnesota running back Darius Taylor leads the Big Ten, and ranks third nationally, with 532 rushing yards this season.

Michigan at Minnesota will be called by NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), former Penn State quarterback Todd Blackledge (analyst), and Kathryn Tappen (sidelines). Terry McAulay serves as the rules analyst.

2023-24 Big Ten Basketball : Peacock will exclusively present six Michigan men’s and women’s basketball games, and eight total Minnesota basketball games, including a men’s matchup between the Golden Gophers and the Wolverines on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Noon ET Exclusively on Peacock: Rutgers at Wisconsin

Coming off of a bye last weekend, the Badgers host Rutgers following a 38-17 victory over Purdue in their most recent game (Sept. 22) as running back Braelon Allen rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Rutgers moved to 4-1 on the season with a 52-3 win over Wagner last weekend. The Scarlet Knights offense, led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt’s three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), totaled 437 yards while Rutgers’ defense held Wagner to 106 total yards.

Rutgers-Wisconsin will be called from Camp Randall Stadium by Brendan Burke (play-by-play), two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph (analyst), making his NBC Sports Big Ten debut, and Lewis Johnson (sidelines).

2023-24 Big Ten Basketball : Peacock will exclusively present seven Wisconsin men’s and women’s basketball games this season, and two Rutgers men’s games, including Peacock’s season-opening matchup as the Scarlet Knights face Princeton on Monday, Nov. 6.

3:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock: Purdue at Iowa

Iowa defeated Michigan State, 26-16, on NBC Sports’ B1G Ten Saturday Night last weekend, highlighted by Cooper DeJean’s 70-yard punt-return touchdown to break a 16-16 fourth quarter tie.

Purdue beat Illinois, 44-19, at home last weekend behind quarterback Hudson Card’s two passing touchdowns and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s 112 rushing yards and a score. Card ranks second in the Big Ten with 1,244 passing yards.

Purdue-Iowa will be called from Kinnick Stadium by Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (analyst) and Zora Stephenson (sidelines). Former Big Ten referee Reggie Smith serves as the rules analyst.

2023-24 Big Ten Basketball : Purdue men’s and women’s basketball will appear on Peacock eight times this season, including a school-high six times for the Boilermakers’ men’s team featuring reigning National Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Peacock will present 10 Iowa men’s and women’s basketball games in 2023-24, including eight games of the Hawkeyes’ women’s team featuring 2022-23 National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark. Iowa’s women’s team, national runners-up last season, face Purdue on Wed., Jan. 10 exclusively on Peacock.

B1G College Countdown on NBC and Peacock

NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown studio show, featuring host Maria Taylor, analysts Matt Cassel, Joshua Perry, and Michael Robinson, and co-host Ahmed Fareed will be live from Minnesota’s Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). Nicole Auerbach serves as the college football insider. Fareed, Cassel, Perry, Robinson, and Auerbach will also host pregame coverage of Purdue-Iowa beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Each week, College Countdown will capture college football’s unique gameday atmosphere by providing pre-game and halftime commentary from the site of that week’s primetime game – 11 Big Ten and two Notre Dame games. The show will also provide pre-game and halftime content for NBC Sports’ college football afternoon games throughout the season on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ FBS college football games announced to date:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Oct. 7 Noon Rutgers at Wisconsin Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 3:30 p.m. Purdue at Iowa Peacock Sat., Oct. 7 7:30 p.m. Michigan at Minnesota NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 Noon Ohio State at Purdue Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 3:30 p.m. Illinois at Maryland NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m. No. 8 USC at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 3:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 11 7:30 p.m. Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 18 3:30 p.m. Wake Forest at No. 11 Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Fri., Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State (Ford Field) NBC, Peacock

The remaining NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football games will be announced during the season, with each matchup typically announced 12 days prior to the scheduled game date.

NBC Sports’ Big Ten Football package features Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC and Peacock – marking the first time ever that Big Ten Football will have a dedicated weekly primetime game on a national broadcast network – and nine exclusive games on Peacock .

Peacock’s expansive programming offers the most live sports of any streamer in the United States , featuring live coverage including Big Ten Football, Sunday Night Football, Notre Dame Football, Olympic Games, Premier League, NASCAR, NTT IndyCar Series, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.



