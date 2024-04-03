AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR HIGHLIGHTS NEARLY 50 HOURS OF LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, GOLF CHANNEL AND PEACOCK THIS WEEK

Live Coverage of Augusta National Women’s Amateur Begins Today From Champions Retreat Golf Club in Georgia at 1:30 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur On-Site Coverage Presented this Friday at 1 p.m. ET & Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open Live Coverage From TPC San Antonio Begins Thursday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Smylie Kaufman to Serve as Analyst for This Week’s Coverage of Valero Texas Open

LPGA Tour Season Continues with T-Mobile Match Play From Shadow Creek in Las Vegas; Live Coverage Begins Today at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Five Hours of Live Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals Coverage from Augusta National Golf Club Begins Sunday, April 7, at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

Golf Central Live From The Masters Media Conference Call – Today, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 3, 2024 – NBC Sports presents nearly 50 hours of live golf coverage across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock this week, highlighted by the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the PGA TOUR’s Valero Texas Open.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL WOMEN’S AMATEUR

72 of the world’s top female amateurs are scheduled to play in the fifth edition of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this week. The first two rounds will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club before the leading 30 players and ties compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club for the title.

Provided she remains an amateur, the winner will receive an invitation to the next five Augusta National Women’s Amateurs, the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open, the 2024 AIG Women’s Open, the 2024 Chevron Championship, the 2024 Evian Championship and additional amateur championships. Thirty-seven competitors return from last year’s event, including 2023 third-place finisher Andrea Lignell of Sweden and fourth-place finisher Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio of Spain.

Live coverage from Champions Retreat Golf Club gets underway Wednesday and Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and GOLF Channel. The final round at Augusta National will be presented on NBC and Peacock this Saturday at Noon ET.

Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur on-site coverage will be presented this Friday at 1 p.m. ET & Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Host/Play by Play : Mike Tirico / Anna Jackson Analyst : Morgan Pressel Holes : Paige Mackenzie / Steve Burkowski On-Course : Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay Interviews : Cara Banks



TV – NBC, GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Wednesday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday 12-3:30 p.m.

Andrea Lignell Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio Latanna Stone Yuna Araki Megha Ganne Jennie Park Caitlyn Macnab Ingrid Lindblad Emilia Migliaccio



PGA TOUR: VALERO TEXAS OPEN

The PGA TOUR stays in Texas this weekend at the Valero Texas Open from TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). The winner of the 93rd playing of this tournament, if he is not already exempt, gets a spot into next week’s Masters. Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2021, joins a competitive field this week including Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Max Homa.

Live coverage gets underway tomorrow and Friday at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. During the weekend, live coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock on both days before transitioning to NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Play by Play : Dan Hicks / Steve Sands Analyst : Smylie Kaufman Holes : Curt Byrum On-Course : John Wood / Billy Ray Brown Interviews/Reports : Damon Hack



TV – NBC, GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day NBC/Peacock GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-7 p.m. Friday 4-7 p.m. Saturday 3:30-6 p.m. 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m. 1-2:30 p.m.



Rory McIlroy Jordan Spieth Matt Fitzpatrick Max Homa Rickie Fowler Hideki Matsuyama Collin Morikawa Corey Conners Adam Scott



LPGA TOUR: T-MOBILE MATCH PLAY

The 2024 LPGA Tour season continues this week with the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Nev. This year’s tournament utilizes both stroke play and match play and the field has been expanded to 96 players. After two rounds of stroke play on Wednesday and Thursday, the field will be cut to the low 65 plus ties. After another round of stroke play on Friday, the top eight players will qualify for match play on the weekend. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Saturday, with the 18-hole championship match taking place on Sunday.

Nelly Korda, winner of last week’s Ford Championship, will look to become the first player to win in four straight LPGA starts since Lorena Ochoa in 2008.

Opening round coverage gets underway tonight at 6 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Play by Play : Grant Boone Analyst : Karen Stupples Holes : Tom Abbott On-Course : Kay Cockerill



TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Peacock Wednesday 6-9 p.m. Thursday 7-9 p.m. 6-7 p.m.* Friday 7-8:30 p.m. 5:30-7 p.m.* Saturday 6-9 p.m. Sunday 6-9 p.m.

*Also on NBCSports.com and NBC Sports App

Nelly Korda Celine Boutier Lydia Ko Minjee Lee Brooke Henderson Rose Zhang Allison Corpuz



DRIVE, CHIP AND PUTT NATIONAL FINALS

The Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club, featuring 40 boys and 40 girls competing in four age divisions, will be presented live this Sunday, April 7, across five hours of coverage beginning at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Emilia Migliaccio (Wake Forest) will be pulling double duty this week for the second consecutive year, competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur before joining the GOLF Channel and Peacock broadcast team as a chip analyst on Drive, Chip and Putt coverage.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

Play by Play : Mike Tirico / Anna Jackson Analysts : Paige Mackenzie / Peter Jacobsen Drive Analyst : Arron Oberholser Chip Analyst : Emilia Migliaccio Interviews : Kira Dixon / Anna Jackson



TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Sunday 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR: CLUB CAR CHAMPIONSHIP

TV – GOLF Channel



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Friday 10:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Saturday 3:30-6 p.m. Sunday 2:30-6 p.m.

NBC Sports golf commentators Rich Lerner , Brandel Chamblee , Notah Begay III , and Johnson Wagner will preview the upcoming 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on a media conference call today, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET .



WHAT : NBC Sports Live From The Masters Media Conference Call WHO : Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Johnson Wagner WHEN : Wednesday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET NUMBER : 786-697-3501 PASSCODE : NBC Sports



Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Whit Watson , Rex Hoggard , and Jim Gallagher Jr.









Live From Augusta National Women’s Amateur will provide on-site pre-tournament coverage from Augusta National Golf Club on GOLF Channel and Peacock Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6. Kira Dixon will host both days alongside Brandel Chamblee and Beth Ann Nichols .









Golf Today on Wednesday will be hosted by George Savaricas , Hoggard, and Eamon Lynch .



Day Golf Central Golf Today Live From The Augusta National Women’s Amateur Wednesday 3:30-4:30 p.m./9-10 p.m.* 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. p.m. Thursday 3:30-4 p.m./9-10 p.m. Friday 3:30-4 p.m./9-10 p.m. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday Noon-1 p.m./9-10 p.m.* 10 a.m.-Noon Sunday 9-10 p.m.

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

*Delay Coverage

