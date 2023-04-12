INDYCAR, IMSA, SUPERCROSS AND MOTOGP HIGHLIGHT MEGA-MOTORSPORTS WEEKEND ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, USA NETWORK AND CNBC

2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES Season Continues with Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices and Qualifying From Streets of Long Beach on Friday & Saturday

IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach – Live Coverage Begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock

2023 Monster Energy Supercross Season Continues from Atlanta Motor Speedway Saturday Live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas Presented Live Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 12, 2023 – NBC Sports presents a mega-motorsports weekend this Saturday and Sunday featuring INDYCAR, IMSA, Supercross, and MotoGP across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

DATE COVERAGE PLATFORM(S) TIME (ET) Sat., April 15 SUPERCROSS – Round 13 NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. IMSA – Grand Prix of Long Beach USA Network, Peacock 5 p.m. Sun., April 16 MOTOGP – Grand Prix of the Americas CNBC 2:30 p.m. INDYCAR – Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

INDYCAR: GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

The 2023 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues with live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Pre-race coverage leads into race coverage beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET, while post-race coverage will be presented immediately following the conclusion of the race. The race marks the third of seven races airing on NBC to begin the season . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

Reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Will Power is part of a star-studded group of drivers in the series’ paddock that includes six-time champion Scott Dixon, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves, 2023 points standings leader Pato O’Ward, and reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, among others. Two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, who won last year’s Grand Prix of Long Beach, took the checkered flag at the PPG 375 at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this month, with O’Ward and 2021 INDYCAR champion Alex Palou rounding out the podium.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from the streets of Long Beach on Friday and Saturday will stream exclusively on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2023 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Hinchcliffe won the Long Beach race in 2017 and will be inducted into the Long Beach Motorsports Walk of Fame tomorrow . Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist and current 400m hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to be interviewed during pre-race coverage on Sunday.

Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analysts : Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kevin Lee

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., April 14 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice 1 Peacock 6 p.m. Sat., April 15 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Practice 2 Peacock 11:45 a.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Qualifying Peacock 3:05 p.m. Sun., April 16 Grand Prix of Long Beach – Final Warmup Peacock 12 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m. Grand Prix of Long Beach – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m.

IMSA WEATHERTECH SPORTSCAR CHAMPIONSHIP: GRAND PRIX OF LONG BEACH

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Grand Prix of Long Beach in California gets underway this Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock with the 100-minute race featuring three car classes in competition: Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), GT Daytona (GTD), and GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO).

Live WeatherTech SportsCar Championship coverage will begin with qualifying this Friday at 8:15 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Leigh Diffey

: Leigh Diffey Analyst : Calvin Fish

: Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: ATLANTA

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season continues with Round 13 this weekend from Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto analyzed last week’s race and how Eli Tomac was able to break the tie atop the 450SX Class standings on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here. Carmichael and Villopoto will discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Tuesday throughout the 2023 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms, including NBCSports.com/podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeart.

Last week in Glendale, Ariz., Eli Tomac moved into the 450SX Class standings lead (274 pts) with his win at the Triple Crown-format event and is seven points ahead of Cooper Webb. Chase Sexton (249 pts) finished in second and Justin Barcia (216 pts) rounded out the podium last week. Jett Lawrence earned his first Triple Crown win in the Western Regional 250SX Class and extended his lead atop the points standings (153 pts).

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Atlanta Motor Speedway gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM





Play by Play : Todd Harris

: Analysts : Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart

: Ricky Carmichael, Reporters: Daniel Blair, Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH





TV – NBC, CNBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 15 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 9:30 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Mon., April 17 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation

MOTOGP: GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICAS

The lone domestic race of the 2023 MotoGP season is the Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas presented live this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Marco Bezzecchi moved into the championship points standings lead with his first career victory at the Grand Prix of Argentina earlier this month followed by reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia second in the standings.

Americans Joe Roberts and Sean Dylan Kelly will also look for a win this Sunday in the Moto2 class. Live and on-demand coverage of all races will be available to stream on MotoGP VideoPass, in addition to every session of MotoGP, Moto2™ and Moto3™, and races and qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV. NBC Sports’ complete schedule can be found here.

NASCAR 75TH ANNIVERSARY MOMENTS

As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, NBC Sports is celebrating 75 moments from the series’ momentous history across its digital channels each week throughout the 2023 season. A complete list of moments compiled thus far can be found here.



--NBC SPORTS--