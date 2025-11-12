REIGNING WORLD FIGURE SKATING CHAMPIONS ALYSA LIU AND ICE DANCE TEAM OF MADISON CHOCK AND EVAN BATES HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF 2025 SAATVA SKATE AMERICA LIVE THIS WEEKEND ON NBC, E! AND PEACOCK

Every Skater in Every Discipline Streams Live on Peacock; Live Competition Begins This Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock

Live Saturday Coverage Begins on at 2 p.m. ET on E! and Peacock, and Continuing Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Peacock to Stream Saatva Skate America Practice Cam Live Starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 12, 2025 – Reigning world figure skating champions Alysa Liu (women’s singles) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates (ice dance) from the United States headline NBC Sports’ presentation of 2025 Saatva Skate America this weekend. Coverage begins Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. ET live on E! and Peacock from the Lake Placid Olympic Center’s 1980 Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid, New York.

The entire competition, including every skater in every discipline, streams live on Peacock. In addition to competition coverage, Peacock will stream the Saatva Skate America Practice Cam live starting tomorrow Thursday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. ET, and continuing throughout the weekend. A complete schedule of this week’s coverage is below.

Liu won her first U.S. title at age 13 in 2019, becoming the youngest U.S. women’s champion. She won a second U.S. title in 2020.

Additionally, the 2022 Beijing Olympic team gold medal ice dancing duo of Chock and Bates look to win their fifth overall Skate America title, which would tie the record for most Skate America golds in ice dance with Tanith Belbin and Ben Agosto.

For all coverage on NBC and E! (which is simulstreamed on Peacock), Terry Gannon handles play-by-play, joined by 1998 Nagano Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski and three-time U.S. champion Johnny Weir. 2022 Beijing Olympic ice dance gold medalist Gabriella Papadakis will serve as an analyst on ice dance coverage, and Andrea Joyce will serve as reporter.

Traditionally the first stop in the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series, Saatva Skate America will be the fifth of six stops this season. The inaugural Skate America was held in Lake Placid in 1979, marking the sixth time since and first time back in Lake Placid since 2017. This is also the third time Skate America will take place in Lake Placid in an Olympic season.

2025 Saatva Skate America LIVE Coverage Schedule

All times Eastern, check local listings, subject to change.

Date

Discipline

Time (ET)

Platform(s)

Thurs., Nov. 13

Practice Cam

10 a.m.

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 14

Practice Cam

Noon

Peacock



Pairs’ Short

7 p.m.

Peacock



Pairs’ Short, Men’s Short

7:30 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 15

Practice Cam

8 a.m.

Peacock



Rhythm Dance

2 p.m.

E!, Peacock



Pairs Free

3:30 p.m.

E!, Peacock



Women’s Short

6:15 p.m.

Peacock



Women’s Short, Men’s Free

7 p.m.

E!, Peacock

Sun., Nov. 16

Practice Cam

10:30 a.m.

Peacock



Free Dance

2:15 p.m.

Peacock



Free Dance, Women’s Free

3 p.m.

NBC, Peacock



MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS:

With unique and unforgettable backdrops throughout northern Italy, the 2026 Winter Olympics will span from Milan to Cortina with events taking place across multiple venues and regions. This will be the second time the Olympics are held in Cortina (1956 Winter Olympics) and the fourth time overall that Italy has hosted an Olympic Games (1960 Rome Olympics and 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, which is the last time there was a Winter Games in the Central European Time Zone).

In February 2025, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for Feb. 6-22, 2026. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place March 6-15, 2026.

NBCUniversal owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2036, which are scheduled for Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028), French Alps (2030), Brisbane (2032), Salt Lake City (2034), and the 2036 Summer Games.

