2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SEASON CONTINUES AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS PARK WITH THE CHILDREN’S OF ALABAMA INDY GRAND PRIX THIS SUNDAY AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Peacock to Stream Exclusive Live Coverage of INDYCAR Practices and Qualifying From Barber Motorsports Park Tomorrow-Sunday

2024 Monster Energy Supercross Continues from Philadelphia this Saturday, April 27, at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – April 25, 2024 – The 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season continues this week with live coverage of the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. This race marks the first of five consecutive races airing on NBC in an action-packed month of May . Peacock is the streaming home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, presenting all races, qualifying and practices this season.

On Wednesday, INDYCAR disqualified Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin for violating its “Push to Pass” regulations during last month’s Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, with Pato O’Ward being named the new winner of the March 10 season opener. Will Power was also docked 10 points. NBC Sports will present full coverage of this story throughout the weekend.

As a result, last week’s Grand Prix of Long Beach winner Scott Dixon (79 pts) now holds a slim two-point lead in the 2024 points standings over Colton Herta (77 pts), followed by reigning and two-time INDYCAR champion Alex Palou (67 pts) and O’Ward (64 pts).

Scott McLaughlin won last year’s Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, while Newgarden is a three-time winner of the event.

Live coverage of qualifying and practice sessions from Barber Motorsports Park will stream exclusively on Peacock from tomorrow-Sunday. The second race of the INDY NXT by Firestone season will also be presented from Barber Motorsports Park on Sunday at 11:05 a.m. ET on Peacock. For more information about Peacock’s comprehensive streaming coverage of the 2024 INDYCAR season and how to sign up, click here.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR commentary team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Townsend Bell (analyst) and James Hinchcliffe (analyst) will call the race. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, and Dillon Welch will provide reports from pit road. Coverage airing on NBC will also stream live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Leigh Diffey

· Analysts: Townsend Bell, James Hinchcliffe

· Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dillon Welch

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Fri., April 26 Barber – Practice 1 Peacock 3:40 p.m. Sat., April 27 Barber – Practice 2 Peacock 12:15 p.m. Barber – Qualifying Peacock 3:30 p.m. Sun., April 28 INDY NXT Race Peacock 11:05 a.m. Barber – Final Warm-Up Peacock 10:15 a.m. Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Pre-Race NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix NBC, Peacock 1:30 p.m. Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix – Post-Race NBC, Peacock 3:30 p.m.

MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS: PHILADELPHIA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., hosts the third-to-last race of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season this Saturday, April 27 live at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Last week in Nashville, Jett Lawrence earned his sixth win of the year and regained sole possession of the 450SX Class standings (286 pts), with Cooper Webb (-5 pts) narrowly trailing in second place and Eli Tomac (-33 pts) in third. Tom Vialle (136 pts) finished third last week in the East/West Showdown to take the points lead ahead of Haiden Deegan (-13) and Cameron McAdoo (-16).

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Lincoln Financial Field gets underway at 9:30 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Supercross coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

NBC Sports’ Supercross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, and nine-time AMA champion Ryan Villopoto recapped Nashville and preview the final three races of the Supercross season on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Carmichael and Villopoto discuss the latest news from around the SuperMotocross World Championship series every Monday throughout the 2024 season. The Title 24 podcast is available to watch on the NBC Sports Motorsports YouTube channel, Peacock and for download on all major podcast platforms.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM

· Play by Play: Jason Weigandt

· Analysts: Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Jason Thomas

· Reporters: Will Christien

HOW TO WATCH

· TV – NBC

· Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., April 27 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 9:30 a.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race NBC, Peacock 3 p.m. Mon., April 29 Monster Energy Supercross – Race CNBC 1 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--