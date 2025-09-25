ARSENAL VISIT NEWCASTLE THIS SUNDAY, SEPT. 28, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND

First-Place Liverpool Visit Fifth-Place Crystal Palace This Saturday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock

Goal Zone and Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Window this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 25, 2025 – Second-place Arsenal visit Newcastle this Sunday, Sept. 28, at 11:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Arsenal drew Manchester City, 1-1, in their last match on Sept. 21. Forward Gabriel Martinelli tied the match on his goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Newcastle drew Bournemouth, 0-0, last Sunday. Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux will call the action live from St. James’ Park. Goal Zone follows Newcastle-Arsenal at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

This weekend’s coverage begins Saturday, Sept. 27, with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network followed by Brentford-Manchester United (7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Universo). At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Manchester City-Burnley (USA Network, Universo), Chelsea-Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock), Crystal Palace-Liverpool (Peacock), and Leeds United-Bournemouth (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nottingham Forest host Sunderland on USA Network and Universo. Peter Drury and Le Saux will call the match live from The City Ground. At 3 p.m. ET, Tottenham Hotspur host Wolverhampton Wanderers on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows Spurs-Wolves at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Aston Villa hosting Fulham at 9 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo. Following Newcastle-Arsenal is Goal Zone at 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

This week’s coverage concludes Monday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, followed by Everton-West Ham at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo. Goal Zone follows Everton-West Ham at 5 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts this weekend’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League player Robbie Earle and former USMNT and Premier League player Tim Howard. Paul Burmeister will host Monday’s episodes alongside Earle and Danny Higginbotham.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, the Robbies dive into the main talking points of massive Matchweek 5 in the Premier League.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on "Premier League TV" channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and much more.

Multiview will be available for Premier League matches for the 2025-26 season and is one of Peacock’s innovative and popular features that enhance the live viewing experience, including Catch Up With Key Plays and Live Actions.

In addition, this season, Peacock is giving fans even more ways to get in on the action with its expanded Premier League Live Picks on mobile. Each week, viewers can predict the winners for the upcoming matches and see how their picks measure up once the final whistles blow. Live Picks opens every Monday of a Matchweek at 8:00 a.m. ET on the Peacock mobile app, giving fans time to lock in their picks before voting closes on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. Once the weekend’s action wraps up, results are revealed on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, so Peacock users can see how their predictions stacked up against the results.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s coverage of the 2025-26 Premier League season (all times ET, subject to change):

Date Time Match Platform Sat., Sept. 27 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Sept. 27 7:30 a.m. Brentford v. Manchester United USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 27 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 10 a.m. Manchester City v. Burnley USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 27 10 a.m. Chelsea v. Brighton & Hove Albion* Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 10 a.m. Crystal Palace v. Liverpool* Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 10 a.m. Leeds United v. Bournemouth* Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Sept. 27 12:30 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Sunderland USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 27 2:30 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sat., Sept. 27 3 p.m. Tottenham Hotspur v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Sat., Sept. 27 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sun., Sept. 28 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sun., Sept. 28 9 a.m. Aston Villa v. Fulham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 28 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network Sun., Sept. 28 11:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Arsenal USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Sept. 28 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Sept. 29 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Sept. 29 3 p.m. Everton v. West Ham USA Network, Universo Mon., Sept. 29 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

