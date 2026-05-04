BRING ON THE NEXT ROUND! NBC SPORTS PRESENTS STAR-STUDDED NBA PLAYOFFS CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS COVERAGE THIS MONDAY-TUESDAY ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND NBCSN

Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Cade Cunningham, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and LeBron James Headline Four Star-Studded Games Across Two Nights

Doubleheader TONIGHT with 76ers-Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock followed by Timberwolves-Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN

Doubleheader on Tues., May 5, with Cavaliers-Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN and Lakers-Thunder at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – May 4, 2026 – The NBA Playoffs continue across NBC Sports with the Conference Semifinals this week, featuring four star-studded Game 1s over two nights -- tonight, May 4, and tomorrow, May 5. LeBron James and the Lakers visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Thunder in an intergenerational showdown; Jalen Brunson and the Knicks host Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and the 76ers from Madison Square Garden; Victor Wembanyama, amid his first playoff run, and the Spurs host Rudy Gobert and the fiery Timberwolves; and more.

NBC SPORTS’ UPCOMING NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Monday, May 4:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

8 p.m.

Game 1: 76ers at Knicks

NBC, Peacock

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahAhmadi

9:30 p.m.

Game 1: Timberwolves at Spurs

Peacock, NBCSN

Terry Gannon, Jamal Crawford, Jordan Cornette



Tuesday, May 5:



Time (ET)

Matchup

Platforms

Broadcasters

7 p.m.

Game 1: Cavaliers at Pistons

Peacock, NBCSN

Noah Eagle, Grant Hill, Robbie Hummel, Ashley ShahAhmadi

8:30 p.m.

Game 1: Lakers at Thunder

NBC, Peacock

Mike Tirico, Reggie Miller, Zora Stephenson



MONDAY, MAY 4

NBC Sports will present a Conference Semifinals NBA Playoff doubleheader tonight across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

Three-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, six-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Eastern Conference No. 3 seed New York Knicks host two-time NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals from Madison Square Garden in New York City at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Philadelphia overcame a 3-1 series deficit against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics, becoming only the 14th team in NBA history to do so and earning the franchise’s first playoff series win over Boston since 1982. The 76ers won Game 7 on the road on Saturday on NBC and Peacock, led by Embiid’s 34 points and 12 rebounds and Maxey’s 30 points and 11 rebounds. The Knicks defeated the Hawks, 4-2, in the First Round, capping off the series with a decisive 51-point victory – the largest win in Knicks playoff history.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and NBA veteran Robbie Hummel (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call 76ers-Knicks.

Following 76ers-Knicks, 2026 NBA MVP finalist Victor Wembanyama and the Western Conference No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs host four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals from Frost Bank Arena in San Antonio, Texas, at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

The Spurs are coming off a 4-1 series win over the Trail Blazers where Wembanyama, in only four games played, averaged 21 points, nearly nine rebounds, and an astounding four blocks per game. The Timberwolves defeated the Nuggets for the second time in the last three seasons even after losing superstar Anthony Edwards to a knee injury in Game 4. Reports say Edwards may return during this series.

NBC Sports’ Terry Gannon (play-by-play), three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford (analyst), and Jordan Cornette (courtside reporter) will call Timberwolves-Spurs. Crawford played in Minnesota in 2017-2018.

Live coverage begins tonight at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony played for the Knicks from 2010-2017. McGrady also played for the Knicks (2010) and Spurs (2013) during his career.

TUESDAY, MAY 5

NBC Sports will present a Conference Semifinals NBA Playoff doubleheader on Tuesday, May 5, across NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN.

Two-time NBA All-Star Cade Cunningham and the Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Detroit Pistons host seven-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden, and the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN.

Both Detroit and Cleveland won crucial Game 7s on Sunday. The Pistons are coming off a stunning comeback against the Magic in the First Round, beating them 116-94 on Sunday to become only the 15th team in NBA history to erase a 3-1 deficit and win the series, as well as the second during these playoffs after the 76ers. Led by Jarrett Allen’s 22 points and 19 rebounds, the Cavaliers defeated the Raptors, 114-102, to advance to the Conference Semifinals for the third consecutive year.

NBC Sports’ Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill and NBA veteran Robbie Hummel (analyst), and Ashley ShahAhmadi (courtside reporter) will call Cavaliers-Pistons. Hill was drafted No. 3 overall by the Pistons in 1994 and spent the first six seasons of his career there, earning five NBA All-Star and five All-NBA selections.

Following Cavaliers-Pistons, 22-time NBA All-Star LeBron James and the Western Conference No. 4 seed Los Angeles Lakers visit 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals from Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Okla., at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The Thunder defeated the Suns for the First Round’s only sweep and the franchise’s third consecutive First Round undefeated series. Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in postseason scoring at 33.8 points per game. The Lakers beat the Rockets, 4-2, as James extended his NBA record for most career playoff series wins (42) and game wins (188). In the Lakers’ closeout Game 6, James outscored the Rockets by himself in the second quarter, 14-13.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller (analyst), and Zora Stephenson (courtside reporter) will call Lakers-Thunder.

Live coverage on Tuesday begins at 6 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCSN with NBA Showtime, hosted by NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor alongside Carmelo Anthony, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Anthony played for both the Thunder (2017-2018) and Lakers (2021-2022) during his career, while McGrady played for the Pistons (2010-2011).

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NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA is led by coordinating producer Frank DiGraci and director Pierre Moossa. Sam Flood is Executive Producer & President, NBC Sports Production.

NBA Showtime precedes every NBA playoff game on NBC, Peacock, and NBCSN. The coordinating producer of NBA Showtime is Adam Littlefield. NBA Showtime is directed by Jared Sumner.

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ABOUT NBC SPORTS

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