NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES MAKES NBA ON NBC DEBUT AS HE, LUKA DONCIC, AND LAKERS FACE JAMES HARDEN AND CLIPPERS IN NBA CUP CROSSTOWN BATTLE HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
MLB NBC FINAL PB.png
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL RETURNS TO NBC AND PEACOCK IN 2026 WITH THREE-YEAR MEDIA RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP FEATURING EXTENSIVE EXCLUSIVITY
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
MIKAELA SHIFFRIN, JORDAN STOLZ, AND AMBER GLENN HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE WINTER SPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK ON NBC, PEACOCK AND NBCSN

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR IN NORTH LONDON DERBY THIS SUNDAY, NOV. 23 AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY HOST LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ASTON VILLA THIS SATURDAY AT 4 P.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE THIS WEEKEND
CRIS COLLINSWORTH TO CALL 500TH NFL GAME THIS WEEKEND, WITH BUCCANEERS-RAMS ON SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON NBC AND PEACOCK


Published November 20, 2025 06:06 PM

Collinsworth Has Worked NFL Games in 52 Stadiums with 13 Play-by-Play Partners

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 20, 2025 – This Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Cris Collinsworth will serve as an analyst for his 500th NFL game (regular + postseason) when he joins Mike Tirico in the booth for a matchup of NFC first-place teams as the 8-2 Los Angeles Rams host the 6-4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock).

Thirty-five years ago, on Sunday, Sept. 9, 1990, Collinsworth debuted as a game analyst alongside NBC play-by-player Jim Donovan in the booth at Rich (now Highmark) Stadium – the site of a matchup between first-round drafted quarterbacks, as Jim Kelly and the Buffalo Bills defeated Jeff George and the Indianapolis Colts 26-10. This Sunday, in his 500th game, Collinsworth will focus on another top QB matchup, featuring No. 1 overall picks Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers and Matthew Stafford of the Rams.

Bookended by those two games, Collinsworth’s celebrated career has taken him through 52 NFL stadiums, partnered him with 13 play-by-play voices for games that appeared on four television networks and two streaming services… and even included one game as a sideline reporter!

Along the way, he has also served as an NFL studio analyst on five networks – HBO and Showtime for Inside the NFL (1989-2013), The NFL on NBC (1996-97), Fox NFL Sunday (1998-2001), NBC’s Football Night in America (2006-08), and NFL Network’s NFL 100: All-Time Team (2019) – and has contributed to coverage of four Olympics with NBC Sports. In addition, during the 1992-94 seasons, Collinsworth served as a game analyst for Notre Dame Football, a Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1, 1994), and an Orange Bowl (Jan. 1, 1995 – national championship game between Nebraska and Miami) for NBC.

Among many honors, Collinsworth has won 17 individual Sports Emmy Awards – nine for outstanding event analyst, and eight for outstanding studio analyst. In addition, he is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 for career-long excellence in the sports TV and media industry, and was in Canton, Ohio in August 2017 when Sunday Night Football was distinguished with a display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for “its record run as the #1 show in all of primetime television.”

Prior to his broadcasting career, Collinsworth starred at wide receiver for eight years with the Cincinnati Bengals (1981-88), playing in the Super Bowl after his first and last seasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he played in 107 games, catching 417 passes for 6,698 yards (four 1,000-yard seasons) and 36 touchdowns.

PRIMETIME NFL RECORD HOLDER

In Sept. 2025, Collinsworth began his 17th season in the Sunday Night Football booth – the most seasons by an analyst on the NFL’s broadcast primetime package.

SIDELINE REPORTER!

On January 15, 1994, Collinsworth worked his only game as a sideline reporter. With Marv Albert and Paul Maguire in the NBC booth for an AFC Divisional Playoff, Collinsworth braved the -14-degree wind chill at Rich Stadium as the Buffalo Bills defeated the visiting Los Angeles Raiders 29-23 enroute to their fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

BRRR!!

That Jan. 1994 AFC Divisional Playoff was neither the first, nor last, memorable cold-weather NFL experience for Collinsworth, who went to high school in Titusville, Fla., and played in college at the University of Florida.

At the end of his rookie playing season, on January 10, 1982, Collinsworth’s Bengals hosted the San Diego Chargers in the AFC Championship Game. The game, a 27-7 Bengals’ win, was called “The Freezer Bowl” as it was the second-coldest game in NFL history (-9 degrees Fahrenheit, excluding chill from the 35 mile per hour winds).

Exactly 34 years later, on Jan. 10, 2016, he was in the booth for the Seahawks-Vikings NFC Wild Card Game -- the third-coldest NFL game on record, with a kickoff temperature of -6 degrees Fahrenheit. (Collinsworth looking back on the Wild Card game: “I’m thinking, ‘I’ve played in worse.’ There was no wind that day in Minneapolis. We had 35-mile-per-hour winds in The Freezer Bowl.”)

BY THE NUMBERS – WHO, WHAT, WHEN & WHERE

This Sunday marks Collinsworth’s 31st Rams game, 26th Buccaneers game, and 14th game at SoFi Stadium.

Following is a full breakdown of Collinsworth’s 500 NFL regular and postseason games as a game analyst (includes this Sunday):

WHAT GAMES IS HE CALLING, AND FOR WHICH NETWORK?

BREAKDOWN OF GAMES, AS GAME ANALYST

Regular Season453 games
Wild Card21 games
Divisional15 games
Conf. Champ.3 games
Super Bowl5 games
Pro Bowl3 games

MOST GAMES, BY NETWORK, AS GAME ANALYST

Network (Platform)# of Games
NBC402
FOX64
NFL Network22
NBC/NFL Network5
NBC/NFL Network/Prime Video5
Peacock1
NFLN/NBC/CBS1

WHO IS HE CALLING GAMES WITH?

Collinsworth has had 13 play-by-play partners in the booth, and one co-analyst – Troy Aikman – who worked 64 games with Collinsworth (and Joe Buck or Dick Stockton) during the 2002-2004 seasons.

When Collinsworth joins Mike Tirico in the broadcast booth on Feb. 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium to call Super Bowl LX, he will become only the second TV analyst to call Super Bowls with three play-by-play partners. Collinsworth also called Super Bowls alongside Al Michaels and Joe Buck. Frank Gifford called Super Bowls alongside Al Michaels, Jack Buck and Ray Scott/Jack Whitaker.

COLLINSWORTH’S PLAY-BY-PLAY PARTNERS

Play-by-Play Announcer# of Games
Al Michaels263
Mike Tirico95
Joe Buck56
Tom Hammond36
Marv Albert15
Bryant Gumbel11
Dick Stockton8
Bob Papa7
Jim Donovan4
Dan Hicks2
Don Criqui1
Drew Goodman1
Joel Meyers1

WHERE IS HE CALLING THE GAMES?

Collinsworth has handled NFL game analysis in 52 stadiums. This week’s home team – the Los Angeles Rams – accounts for five different home game sites in Collinsworth’s announcing career: SoFi Stadium; Los Angeles Coliseum; Edward Jones Dome; Busch Stadium; and Anaheim Stadium.

MOST FREQUENT SITES, AS GAME ANALYST

Stadium, Location# of Games
Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia32
Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh27
Lambeau Field, Green Bay27
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas26
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City22
Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.18
Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.18

WHICH GAMES IS HE CALLING?

NFC East divisional games account for three of the six most frequently called matchups by Collinsworth, with Dallas-Philadelphia (17) leading the way. Not surprisingly, both teams are on his most games and most frequent game site (above) lists.

MOST GAMES, TEAM, AS GAME ANALYST

NFL club# of Games
Dallas Cowboys67
Green Bay Packers66
Philadelphia Eagles65
Pittsburgh Steelers56
New England Patriots50

MOST FREQUENT MATCHUPS, AS GAME ANALYST

Matchup# of Games
Dallas-Philadelphia17
Green Bay-Minnesota13
Dallas-NY Giants11
Baltimore-Pittsburgh9
Chicago-Green Bay9
NY Giants-Philadelphia9

The #1 primetime show for an unprecedented 14 consecutive television seasons, NBC’s Sunday Night Football is again primetime’s most-watched program this year, and is on record pace averaging 23.7 million viewers on NBC and Peacock through Week 11 of the NFL season.

--NBC SPORTS--