EXCHANGE, NBCUNIVERSAL TO PROVIDE SERVICE MEMBERS WITH FREE STREAMING OF MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

DALLAS – Once again, service members and Veterans worldwide will enjoy free access to NBCUniversal’s full coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, courtesy of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and NBCUniversal. Military members can stream all the action from Italy using their personal devices and computers through ShopMyExchange.com. The Winter Olympics take place Feb. 6 through Feb. 22.

“Few events unify the world like the Olympic Games,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “It is a privilege for the Exchange to offer this Quality-of-Life multiplier so the Games can be viewed wherever service members and their families are called to serve.”

This longstanding venture will feature more than 2,500 hours of the Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal’s streaming platforms. Throughout the Games, fans can watch more than 2,900 athletes from 92 countries and territories compete across 116 medal events. Live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions and extensive video content including event recaps, highlights, viral moments, interviews and more are included.

“We believe moments like the Olympic Games have a unique power to connect people across the world,” said Gary Zenkel, President, NBC Olympics. “We’re proud to work with the Exchange to help ensure service members and military families can experience the Winter Games—wherever they are serving our country.”

Viewers can access NBCUniversal’s coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com (desktop or mobile device) and the NBC Sports App (U.S. only) and choosing the Exchange as their service provider. To verify eligibility, an active ShopMyExchange.com account will be required. Content rights restrictions will also apply to OCONUS locations where on-base residents must subscribe to internet service through an authorized provider.

Additional information is available on the Exchange’s Olympic Hub page.

For more information on how to watch NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, click here.

-- 30 --

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $15 billion in earnings that support the military community, including through contributions to critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on X at https://x.com/shopmyexchange .

###