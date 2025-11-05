FLEX GAME! VICTOR WEMBANYAMA AND SAN ANTONIO SPURS HOST JA MORANT AND MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES ON COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY, NOV. 18, EXCLUSIVELY ON NBC AND PEACOCK AT 8 P.M. ET

Nov. 18 Coast 2 Coast Tuesday Now Features Grizzles at Spurs at 8 p.m. ET, Followed by Suns at Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. PT

Wembanyama Ranks in the Top 15 in NBA in Points, Rebounds, and Blocks

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 4, 2025 – Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be flexed into Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 18, when they host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC and Peacock.

2024 NBA Rookie of the Year Wembanyama, coming off a 2024-25 season that saw him earn his first NBA All-Star selection, is averaging 26.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.7 blocks, and 3.2 assists this season, earning Western Conference Player of the Week honors for Oct. 21-26. San Antonio is also led by 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and 2025 No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. The Spurs are 5-1, second in the Western Conference. In addition to two-time NBA All-Star Morant, Memphis (3-5) is led by three-time All-Defensive Team Jaren Jackson Jr.

This will be the first-ever Grizzlies game on NBC. The last time the Spurs played on NBC was Game 4 of the 2002 Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2002, where they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 87-85. Hall of Famers Tim Duncan and Tony Parker led the team in scoring.

With Spurs-Grizzlies now flexed into Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons will be available in their local markets. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Nov. 18 will continue with the Phoenix Suns visiting the Portland Trail Blazers at 8 p.m. PT.

Announced last week, NBC Sports’ debut of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on Oct. 28, featuring Knicks-Bucks and Clippers-Warriors, delivered the largest NBA Tuesday audience in games played before Christmas since 1996, excluding “NBA Tip-Off” games.

COAST 2 COAST TUESDAY

On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be presented to NBC stations in the Eastern, Central, and select Mountain time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game to NBC stations in the Pacific and select Mountain time zones. Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. A 30-minute studio program will lead into coverage each week on Peacock.

--NBA ON NBC AND PEACOCK--