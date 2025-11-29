FLEX GAMES! NIKOLA JOKIC AND NUGGETS HOST KEVIN DURANT AND ROCKETS; CADE CUNNINGHAM AND PISTONS VISIT JAYLEN BROWN AND CELTICS ON PEACOCK NBA MONDAY DOUBLEHEADER, DEC. 15, ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN

Dec. 15 Peacock NBA Monday Now Features Pistons at Celtics at 7 p.m. ET and Rockets at Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET

Five of the NBA’s Top 20 Scorers (Jokić, Cunningham, Brown, Durant, and Jamal Murray) Expected to Play in Doubleheader

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 29, 2025 – Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets (13-5) host Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets (12-4), and Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (15-4) visit Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (10-8) in a flexed Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader on Monday, Dec. 15, with both games on Peacock and NBCSN.

One quarter of the NBA’s top 20 scorers (Jokić, Cunningham, Brown, Durant, and Jamal Murray) are on the four teams in the doubleheader.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić leads the NBA in both rebounds (12.6 RPG) and assists (11.0) and ranks seventh in scoring (29.1 PPG). The seven-time NBA All-Star has already been named the Western Conference Player of the Week twice this season. The Nuggets are also led by 2023 NBA champions Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. The Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games and feature 15-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant along with rising stars Alperen Şengün and Amen Thompson.

2025 All-NBA Third Team selection Cade Cunningham is amid a career year, ranking second in the NBA in assists (9.4) and eighth in scoring (28.8). The Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 15-4 record and recently had a franchise record-tying 13-game winning streak. The Celtics, led by 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and 2024 Paris Olympic gold medalist Derrick White, have won seven of their last 10 games.

