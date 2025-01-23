HORSE RACING RETURNS WITH FIRST BIG EVENT OF 2025: PEGASUS WORLD CUP SERIES THIS SATURDAY LIVE AT 4:30 P.M. ET ON NBC AND PEACOCK

90-Minute Show to Feature $3 Million Pegasus World Cup (G1) and $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1)

Ahmed Fareed to Anchor Coverage with Jerry Bailey, Randy Moss, Britney Eurton, and Nick Luck

2024 Kentucky Derby Winner Mystik Dan is Expected to Run in the Pegasus World Cup

Coverage to Include Live Performance of Hit Song “Austin” by Singer-Songwriter Dasha

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 23, 2025 – NBC Sports begins its 2025 horse racing coverage with the first major event of the year, the $4.5 million Pegasus World Cup Series, from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 25, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. In its ninth year, the Pegasus World Cup Series features the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), and the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3).

The 2025 Pegasus World Cup field features 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and 2024 Cigar Mile (G2) winner Locked, who is the morning line favorite at 5-2. Also expected to compete in the 12-horse field at 1 1/8-miles on the dirt are 2023 Breeders’ Cup (G1) champion White Abarrio, as well as Stronghold, the 2024 Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner.

The 12-horse field in this year’s Pegasus World Cup Turf includes 2024 Arlington Million (G1) champion Nations Pride. Also expected to compete are 2024 Hollywood Derby (G1) winner Formidable Man and 2024 Kentucky Turf Cup (G2) champion Grand Sonata.

Ahmed Fareed hosts Saturday’s coverage alongside analyst and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey, analyst Randy Moss, and reporters Britney Eurton and Nick Luck.

NBC Sports will also present highlights of the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G3) during the 90-minute show. The Pegasus World Cup is a special race day that combines the fusion of celebrity attendees, fashion, and entertainment. This year’s coverage includes a live performance of the hit song “Austin” by musical artist Dasha.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will stream live coverage to desktops, mobile, tablets, and connected TVs via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

NBC SPORTS AND HORSE RACING

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

ABOUT THE STRONACH GROUP & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core.The company’s consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced “First”) powers The Stronach Group’s forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company’s live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please email david.joseph@gulfstreampark.com, visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

--NBC SPORTS--