INAUGURAL SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BEGINS WITH MONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS SEASON OPENER THIS SATURDAY IN ANAHEIM LIVE AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK

Historic 50th Season of Supercross Racing Kicks Off with Four Consecutive Weeks of Competition in California

Peacock to Stream All Races, Qualifying and Heats Live Across the 2023 Supercross Season

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 5, 2023 – The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship series and Monster Energy Supercross season begins this Saturday, January 7 from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California live at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. The 50th season of Supercross racing kicks off with four consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place in California, with stops in Oakland and San Diego, as well.

Reigning Supercross champion Eli Tomac looks to defend his title against two-time Supercross champion Cooper Webb, 2018 Supercross champion Jason Anderson, Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Barcia in the star-studded 450SX Class. Barcia has won three out of the last four 450SX Class season opening races. The Western Regional 250SX Class features defending Eastern Regional 250SX Class champion Jett Lawrence, Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, and RJ Hampshire.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage on Saturday from Anaheim gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All Supercross live coverage, including races, heats, and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will provide live streaming coverage of Saturday’s race. An encore presentation of the race will air Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Monday on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET.

A record 31 races across Supercross and Pro Motocross will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM









Play by Play : Leigh Diffey Analyst : Ricky Carmichael Reporters : Daniel Blair , Will Christien



HOW TO WATCH









TV – USA Network, NBC, CNBC Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Date Coverage Network/Streaming Time (ET) Sat., Jan. 7 Monster Energy Supercross – Race Day Live Peacock 4:30 p.m. Monster Energy Supercross – Race Peacock, USA Network, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 10 p.m. Sun., Jan. 8 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 2 p.m. Mon., Jan. 9 Monster Energy Supercross – Race* CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app 1 a.m.

*Encore presentation





