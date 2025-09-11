IT’S BRISTOL, BABY! NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF ELIMINATION RACE THIS SATURDAY IN PRIMETIME ON USA NETWORK AND SMX WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND 2 SATURDAY ON PEACOCK

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway Begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call NASCAR Elimination Race

Penultimate Round of SuperMotocross World Championship from St. Louis Begins this Saturday Live at 6:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 11, 2025 – The cutoff race for the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 16 Playoffs will be presented this Saturday, Sept. 13, with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, while the SuperMotocross World Championship continues with the penultimate round this Saturday from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

NASCAR CUP SERIES: BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

It’s a cutoff race! The NASCAR Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race begins this Saturday, Sept. 13, from Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 7 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race under the lights at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway has been a fan-favorite race for decades. The final race of the Round of 16, this Saturday’s race will see the bottom four drivers in the playoff standings eliminated.

Denny Hamlin won last week’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway to clinch his spot, alongside Darlington winner Chase Briscoe, in the Round of 12. The bottom four drivers will be eliminated after this weekend. Heading into this Saturday’s race, Hamlin, Briscoe, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, and Ryan Blaney round out the top five in the playoff standings, with Austin Dillon, Shane van Gisbergen, and Alex Bowman on the bubble. Larson is the defending Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, and 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne will serve as pit reporters.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett will anchor coverage from the Peacock Pit Box on Saturday. Marty Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Jarrett.

Jarrett won this race in 1997, while Burton won the Food City 500 at Bristol in 2008, which also happened to be the final race of Jarrett’s career.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 16 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Denny Hamlin*

-

2.

Chase Briscoe*

-

3.

Kyle Larson

+60

4.

Bubba Wallace

+50

5.

Ryan Blaney

+42

6.

William Byron

+39

7.

Tyler Reddick

+37

8.

Christopher Bell

+32

9.

Chase Elliott

+28

10.

Joey Logano

+21

11.

Ross Chastain

+19

12.

Austin Cindric

+11

ON THE BUBBLE 13.

Austin Dillon

-11

14.

Shane van Gisbergen

-15

15.

Alex Bowman

-35

16.

Josh Berry

-45



*Clinched Round of 12 berth

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, a nine-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway, will be voicing the opening introduction to the race. Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer will narrate driver introductions at the track.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Friday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dave Burns, Trevor Bayne

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Fri., Sept. 12

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 13

Countdown to Green

USA Network

7 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – Bass Pro Shops Night Race

USA Network

7:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

10:30 p.m.



SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS: ROUND 2

The penultimate round of the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs begins this Saturday from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Mo., at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

Defending two-time SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence won last week’s Round 1 race in Charlotte, leading from start-to-finish in a dominant victory. Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac rounded out the top three in the 450 Class race. In the 250 Class race, two-time SMX World Champion Haiden Deegan took home the victory, with Seth Hammaker and Jo Shimoda finishing second and third, respectively. This will be the first-ever postseason event at The Dome at America’s Center.

NBC Sports’ Jason Weigandt will call the race alongside 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and seven-time AMA champion James Stewart. Will Christien and Jason Thomas will serve as reporters.

Carmichael and nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto discuss last week’s opening round playoff race in Charlotte and preview this weekend’s second round race on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast, which will be available later today here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from St. Louis gets underway at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. All live SuperMotocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play-by-Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : Ricky Carmichael , James Stewart

: , Reporters : Will Christien , Jason Thomas

: , Pre-Race: Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Brayton, Steven “Lurch” Scott, Haley Shanley

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – NBC

Audio – SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio – Channel 85

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Sat., Sept. 13

Race Day Live

Peacock

1:30 p.m.



SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 2

Peacock

6:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 14

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs – Round 2

NBC

12 p.m.*



*Encore presentation

--NBC SPORTS--