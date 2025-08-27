JOHN FANTA JOINS NBC SPORTS AS MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAY-BY-PLAY VOICE ON PEACOCK AND NBC

Fanta to be Lead BIG EAST Play-by-Play Voice and will Call Big Ten and Big 12 Men’s Games

Fanta will also Provide Game Break Updates During NBC Sports’ Big Ten and Notre Dame College Football Coverage

STAMFORD, Conn. – Aug. 27, 2025 – Play-by-play commentator and reporter John Fanta has joined NBC Sports to call men’s college basketball games across Peacock and NBC, it was announced today. Fanta will serve as NBC Sports’ lead BIG EAST play-by-play voice and will call Big Ten and Big 12 men’s games.

Fanta will additionally contribute to NBC Sports’ college football coverage in the fall, providing game break updates throughout coverage of the Big Ten and Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock. He will also occasionally serve as a reporter on NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA.

Last season, Fanta called numerous men’s basketball games on Peacock and served as a reporter for NBC Sports’ five BIG EAST Men’s Basketball Tournament games.

“It’s an absolute thrill to join the NBC Sports family in full force and I couldn’t be more excited to jump right in this week on college football game breaks,” said Fanta. “In the world of college basketball, to play a role in the soundtrack of NBC Sports’ coverage, featuring some of the biggest games and best atmospheres across the country, is a joy for the sport that I got my start in. As a young sports fan growing up on the west side of Cleveland, I admired the many voices across NBC Sports’ coverage. To join this fantastic team of people is a blessing and I can’t wait to get started.”

“We’re excited for John to join NBC Sports and call games across our deep portfolio of college basketball,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With big-time action across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12, I know John’s passion and enthusiasm for the game matches that of the fanbase’s and will continue to elevate our college basketball production.”

A graduate of Seton Hall University, Fanta has called men’s and women’s college basketball games for FOX Sports since 2018. He also has covered the NBA Draft among other events for NBA Broadcasting since 2023 while also doing select games for CBS Sports Network since 2022. He contributes to college basketball coverage in a number of capacities, including as a podcast host on The Field of 68 Media Network and as a host for the BIG EAST Digital Network. Fanta was honored as the Rising Star Award winner by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association in 2024 and was named on The Athletic’s “40 Under 40: Rising Stars in Men’s College Basketball” list.

NBC Sports’ college basketball coverage for the 2025-26 season features nearly 200 men’s and women’s games across the BIG EAST, Big Ten, and Big 12.

Peacock’s expansive sports programming features live coverage including Sunday Night Football, Olympic and Paralympic Games, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, BIG EAST basketball, Big 12 basketball, Premier League, golf, the NBA beginning in 2025-26, the WNBA beginning in 2026, La Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

- NBC SPORTS –