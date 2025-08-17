Kansas City to host Premier League and NBC Sports’ 11th “Premier League Mornings Live” Fan Festival

Free weekend event to be held at KC Live! In the Kansas City Power & Light District on September 20-21, 2025

Fan Festival to feature NBC Sport’s studio team, appearances from Premier League club legends and mascots, the Premier League Trophy, family-friendly soccer activities and live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches

August 17, 2025 -- The Premier League, in collaboration with NBC Sports, announced today that its 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will be held in Kansas City, Missouri on September 20 and 21, 2025. The free two-day event will take place at KC Live! in the Kansas City Power & Light District, where fans will have the chance to watch live broadcasts of all 10 Premier League matches alongside fellow supporters, and celebrate the passion and excitement of Premier League soccer.

Fans attending the Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival will see NBC Sports’ studio team of host Rebecca Lowe and analysts Robbie Earle, Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard broadcast Premier League Mornings Live from KC Live! The fan festival will also feature the Premier League Trophy, a range of family-friendly soccer activities, club mascots, and appearances from special guests and Premier League club legends.

Premier League U.S. Managing Director Akash Jain said: “We are thrilled to bring our 11th Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival to Kansas City, a Midwest beacon which boasts an incredible soccer culture.

“This event follows on from our second Premier League Summer Series in the U.S., which saw more than 150,000 fans experience Premier League matches up close.

“We look forward to working with Visit KC and the Power & Light District, to build on that momentum and provide our fans in the U.S. with another incredible celebration of all things soccer, this time in the heart of Kansas City.”

The Premier League has an ongoing commitment to bringing unique experiences to fans around the world and working with NBC Sports on Premier League Mornings Live continues that direct outreach to passionate fans in different cities across the United States.

NBCUniversal Senior Vice President, Sports Marketing Lyndsay Signor said: “It is gratifying at each Fan Fest to see the reactions from excited supporters who are experiencing and interacting with the Premier League and our shows in-person. We can’t wait to continue the tradition in Kansas City next month.”

The two-day fan festival, supported by Visit KC and the Power & Light District, provides a unique opportunity for fans across the country to celebrate the culture of the Premier League, while viewing live matches presented across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, Telemundo and Universo.

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of Visit KC and the Kansas City Sports Commission said: “We look forward to bringing soccer fans from across the world together in the Heart of America for an unforgettable weekend, celebrating one of the most iconic sports leagues in the world. As the Soccer Capital of America™, Kansas City is known for its dedicated soccer fandom, which continues to reach new levels as we prepare to welcome even more international soccer events in the years to come.”

Fans can register now for more information and to receive official Premier League Mornings Live Fan Festival updates, as they are announced at www.premierleague.com/morningslive.

Sports and soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching, with select fan photos featured on air throughout the weekend. In addition to the broadcast, NBC Sports and the Premier League will deliver on the ground coverage across the NBC Sports and NBC Soccer social channels, and the Premier League’s ‘PLinUSA’ channels.

Matches to be played on the weekend of September 20-21 (times listed are Central Time and are subject to change, with viewing platforms to be confirmed in coming weeks) :

Saturday, September 20

6:30 am – Liverpool FC vs. Everton

9:00 am – AFC Bournemouth vs. Newcastle United

9:00 am – Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

9:00 am – Burnley vs. Nottingham Forest

9:00 am – West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace

9:00 am – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Leeds United

11:30 am – Manchester United vs. Chelsea

2:00 pm – Fulham vs. Brentford

Sunday, September 21

8:00 am – Sunderland vs. Aston Villa

10:30 am – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

-ENDS-

About Premier League Mornings Live

The Kansas City fan festival will be the 11th Premier League Mornings Live supporter event to be presented by the Premier League and NBC Sports. Previous fan festivals were held in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., New York, Boston, Austin, Miami Beach, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Orlando. To date, more than 100,000 soccer fans in the U.S. have attended Premier League Mornings Live events, which recreates a matchday experience for attending supporters.

About the Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds.It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 900 million in 189 countries.

About NBC Sports

NBC Sports connects sports fans to the moments that matter most with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports produces, programs, and promotes premier content across numerous linear and digital platforms, including NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering and presenting many of the most prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Big Ten Conference, Big East Conference, Notre Dame, NASCAR, PGA TOUR, USGA, PGA of America, The R&A, Churchill Downs, Premier League, and many more. It is renowned for making big events bigger and has produced some of the most-watched sporting events in U.S. media history, including Olympic Games, Super Bowls, and Sunday Night Football, primetime television’s No. 1 show for 14 consecutive years.

About Visit KC

Attracting millions of visitors to the Kansas City area annually, Visit KC is the internationally accredited chief hospitality sales and marketing organization for the region. With a mission of creating global passion for Kansas City, Visit KC collaborates with nearly 1,000 community partners to drive the marketing, sales and service of the destination’s convention and tourism industry—a sector that supports more than 128,000 local jobs and generates millions of dollars in community spending and sales tax revenue. For more information about Kansas City, please visit the official Visit KC website. Travelers planning their next trip to Kansas City can also find inspiration and local insights in the 2025 Visit KC Visitors Guide.

About Kansas City Power & Light District

The Kansas City Power & Light District is a dynamic, nine-block urban neighborhood in downtown Kansas City offering a unique blend of dining, entertainment, shopping, residential living, and live events. Anchored by KC Live! an award-winning outdoor entertainment space, the Power & Light District brings together more than 50 restaurants, shops, and venues in one walkable destination, making it the most entertaining neighborhood in the country. Driven by thoughtful investment and long-term vision, the District continues to grow and attract visitors from across the region and beyond. For more information, visit www.powerandlightdistrict.com.