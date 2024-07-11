 Skip navigation
LIVE COVERAGE OF THE 111TH TOUR DE FRANCE CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND ACROSS PEACOCK AND NBC

Published July 11, 2024 01:57 PM

Tomorrow’s Coverage Begins at 7 a.m. ET with the Tour De France Pre-Race Show ahead of Stage 13 Live on Peacock

Stage 14 this Saturday, July 13, Begins Live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET and Continues on NBC and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET

Final Stage Coverage Concludes Sunday, July 21, at 8 a.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Peacock to Stream Live Start-to-Finish Coverage of Every Stage, Plus Daily Tour de France Pre-Race Shows

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 11, 2024 – NBC Sports’ live coverage of the 111th Tour de France continues this weekend as the Tour enters Stage 13 tomorrow, July 12 live exclusively on Peacock.

Live coverage of Stage 13, which begins in Agen and finishes in Pau, starts tomorrow at 7 a.m. ET with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock.

Two-time champion and 2022 and 2023 runner-up Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) of Slovenia, who won this year’s Giro d’Italia, wears the yellow jersey with the general classification lead. Defending two-time champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) of Denmark is in third place, one minute and 14 seconds behind Pogačar.

Highlighting this weekend’s coverage, Stage 14 on Saturday, July 13, begins live on Peacock at 6:30 a.m. ET and continues on NBC and Peacock at 8 a.m. ET. NBC will additionally present encore coverage of the penultimate Stage 20 (Saturday, July 20) at 4 p.m. ET.

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France, featuring all 21 stages, concludes with the final stage on Sunday, July 21 at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock.

Coverage throughout each day of the 21-stage event begins with the Tour de France Pre-Race Show on Peacock, followed by live race coverage.

Peacock streams live start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the 2024 Tour de France, as well as full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more.

To sign-up and watch every minute of live action from the 2024 Tour de France, click here.

Peacock’s expansive programming features live coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Premier League, U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

COMMENTATORS

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett, universally known as the ‘voice of cycling,’ covers his 52nd Tour de France alongside analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll are on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Christian Vande Velde.

Paul Burmeister hosts daily pre-race and post-race studio coverage alongside Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen, who is making his NBC Sports debut as a Tour de France analyst.

NBC SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can keep up with the Tour de France through NBC Sports’ social media platforms throughout the race, including exclusive behind-the-scenes photos, interviews, video clips, up-to-date news reports and stories from around the cycling world through the NBC Sports Cycling Facebook page and @NBCSCycling on Twitter. In addition, fans can visit NBCSports.com/cycling for a live stream schedule, stage maps, results, routes and more.

NBC SPORTS’ 2024 TOUR DE FRANCE SCHEDULE

(subject to change, all times ET)***All live coverage on NBC is also available on the NBC Sports app:

Date

Time

Stage

Platform

Fri., July 12

7 a.m.

Stage 13: Agen / Pau (LIVE)

Peacock

Sat., July 13

6:30 a.m.

Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE)

Peacock

8 a.m.

Stage 14: Pau / Saint-Lary-Soulan Pla D’Adet (LIVE)

Peacock, NBC

Sun., July 14

5:30 a.m.

Stage 15: Loudenvielle / Plateau De Beille (LIVE)

Peacock

Tues., July 16

6:30 a.m.

Stage 16: Gruissan / Nimes (LIVE)

Peacock

Wed., July 17

6 a.m.

Stage 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux / Superdévoluy (LIVE)

Peacock

Thurs., July 18

6:30 a.m.

Stage 18: Gap / Barcelonnette (LIVE)

Peacock

Fri., July 19

6 a.m.

Stage 19: Embrun / Isola 2000 (LIVE)

Peacock

Sat., July 20

7 a.m.

Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole (LIVE)

Peacock

4 p.m.

Stage 20: Nice / Cole de la Couillole

NBC

Sun. July 21

8 a.m.

Stage 21: Monaco / Nice (LIVE)

Peacock

- NBC SPORTS -