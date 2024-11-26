LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER CITY IN TOP OF THE TABLE SHOWDOWN THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
First-Place Liverpool are Eight Points Ahead of Second-Place Manchester City, Winners of Four Straight PL Titles
Arsenal Visit West Ham this Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network
Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window
New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Featuring Arne Slot, Bukayo Saka, and Jack Grealish this Sunday on Peacock
STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2024 – First-place Liverpool host second-place Manchester City in a top two showdown this Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.
Liverpool topped Southampton, 3-2, on Monday behind a brace from Mohamed Salah, extending their PL unbeaten streak to eight matches. Manchester City, who became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles last season, fell to Tottenham, 4-0, on Saturday for their fifth consecutive loss in all competitions (three in the Premier League). Saturday’s match features the Premier League’s top two goal scorers this season: City’s Erling Haaland (12) and Liverpool’s Salah (10). Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.
This week’s coverage begins Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock).
On Saturday, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich (USA Network), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Brentford v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Newcastle (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.
At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, fourth-place Arsenal visit West Ham on USA Network. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from London Stadium.
Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches at 8:30 a.m. ET as Chelsea host Aston Villa (USA Network, Telemundo), Everton visit Manchester United (Peacock), and Tottenham host Fulham (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Chelsea-Aston Villa live from Stamford Bridge.
Following Liverpool-Manchester City (11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) on Sunday is Gold Zone at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.
Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Friday’s shows alongside Earle and Mustoe.
Sunday’s Chelsea-Aston Villa match will also be presented live in COSM’s immersive venues. Click here for more.
NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK
A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring a interviews with Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.
THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City’s struggles, Liverpool going eight points clear at the top of the table, and more.
Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.
STREAMING ON PEACOCK
Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.
Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches starting next Wednesday, December 4th.
In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.
To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.
Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):
Date
Time (ET)
Match
Platform
Fri., Nov. 29
2 p.m.
Premier League Live
Peacock
Fri., Nov. 29
3 p.m.
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton
Peacock
Fri., Nov. 29
5 p.m.
Goal Zone
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
9:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich
USA Network
Sat., Nov. 30
10 a.m.
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Bournemouth
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
10 a.m.
Brentford v. Leicester City
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
10 a.m.
Crystal Palace v. Newcastle
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
10 a.m.
Goal Rush
Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
Noon
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sat., Nov. 30
12:30 p.m.
West Ham v. Arsenal
USA Network
Sat., Nov. 30
2:30 p.m.
Goal Zone
NBC, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
7:30 a.m.
Premier League Mornings
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
8:30 a.m.
Chelsea v. Aston Villa
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Dec. 1
8:30 a.m.
Manchester United v. Everton
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
8:30 a.m.
Tottenham v. Fulham
Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
10:30 a.m.
Premier League Live
USA Network, Peacock
Sun., Dec. 1
11 a.m.
Liverpool v. Manchester City
USA Network, Telemundo
Sun., Dec. 1
1 p.m.
Goal Zone
USA Network
Sun., Dec. 1
2 p.m.
THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW
Peacock
