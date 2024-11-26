 Skip navigation
LIVERPOOL HOST MANCHESTER CITY IN TOP OF THE TABLE SHOWDOWN THIS SUNDAY, DEC. 1, AT 11 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND

Published November 26, 2024 04:00 PM

First-Place Liverpool are Eight Points Ahead of Second-Place Manchester City, Winners of Four Straight PL Titles

Arsenal Visit West Ham this Saturday, Nov. 30 at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

Goal Rush Whip-Around Show Streams Live on Peacock During Saturday 10 a.m. ET Multi-Match Window

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Featuring Arne Slot, Bukayo Saka, and Jack Grealish this Sunday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 26, 2024 – First-place Liverpool host second-place Manchester City in a top two showdown this Sunday, Dec. 1, at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo, headlining Premier League action across NBC Sports this weekend.

Liverpool topped Southampton, 3-2, on Monday behind a brace from Mohamed Salah, extending their PL unbeaten streak to eight matches. Manchester City, who became the first club in English top-flight history to win four straight titles last season, fell to Tottenham, 4-0, on Saturday for their fifth consecutive loss in all competitions (three in the Premier League). Saturday’s match features the Premier League’s top two goal scorers this season: City’s Erling Haaland (12) and Liverpool’s Salah (10). Jon Champion, Graeme Le Saux, and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Anfield.

This week’s coverage begins Friday with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock, followed by Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Southampton at 3 p.m. ET (Peacock).

On Saturday, coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 9:30 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock. At 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports presents four matches live: Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich (USA Network), Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Bournemouth (Peacock), Brentford v. Leicester City (Peacock), and Crystal Palace v. Newcastle (Peacock). The Goal Rush whip-around show will stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, fourth-place Arsenal visit West Ham on USA Network. Peter Drury and Dixon will call the action live from London Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 7:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, followed by three matches at 8:30 a.m. ET as Chelsea host Aston Villa (USA Network, Telemundo), Everton visit Manchester United (Peacock), and Tottenham host Fulham (Peacock). Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock will call Chelsea-Aston Villa live from Stamford Bridge.

Following Liverpool-Manchester City (11 a.m. ET on USA Network and Telemundo) on Sunday is Gold Zone at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Anna Jackson hosts Friday’s shows alongside Earle and Mustoe.

Sunday’s Chelsea-Aston Villa match will also be presented live in COSM’s immersive venues. Click here for more.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SUNDAY ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Sunday on Peacock featuring a interviews with Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Manchester City’s struggles, Liverpool going eight points clear at the top of the table, and more.

Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

STREAMING ON PEACOCK

Peacock continues its expansive Premier League coverage this season with exclusive matches, all games on the NBC broadcast network simulstreamed live, studio shows, full match replays, an always-on “Premier League TV” channel, and more. In partnership with Telemundo and Universo, Peacock will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Premier League.

Following its successful launch during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock’s Multiview feature will begin rolling out for Premier League matches starting next Wednesday, December 4th.

In addition to Premier League, Peacock’s sports programming features live coverage of the NFL, including Sunday Night Football, Big Ten football and basketball, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Notre Dame Football, the U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Teams soccer matches (in Spanish), golf, NBA and WNBA coming in 2025-26, and much more. Peacock also offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel.

To learn more about how to watch Premier League on Peacock and how to sign up, visit peacocktv.com/sports/premier-league.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Fri., Nov. 29

2 p.m.

Premier League Live

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 29

3 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion v. Southampton

Peacock

Fri., Nov. 29

5 p.m.

Goal Zone

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest v. Ipswich

USA Network

Sat., Nov. 30

10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Bournemouth

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

10 a.m.

Brentford v. Leicester City

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

10 a.m.

Crystal Palace v. Newcastle

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

10 a.m.

Goal Rush

Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

Noon

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sat., Nov. 30

12:30 p.m.

West Ham v. Arsenal

USA Network

Sat., Nov. 30

2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone

NBC, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

7:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

8:30 a.m.

Chelsea v. Aston Villa

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Dec. 1

8:30 a.m.

Manchester United v. Everton

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

8:30 a.m.

Tottenham v. Fulham

Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

10:30 a.m.

Premier League Live

USA Network, Peacock

Sun., Dec. 1

11 a.m.

Liverpool v. Manchester City

USA Network, Telemundo

Sun., Dec. 1

1 p.m.

Goal Zone

USA Network

Sun., Dec. 1

2 p.m.

THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW

Peacock

