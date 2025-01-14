MASSIVE MIDWEEK MATCHUPS — FIRST-PLACE LIVERPOOL AT THIRD-PLACE NOTTINGHAM FOREST (TODAY ON USA NETWORK & UNIVERSO) & SECOND-PLACE ARSENAL V. TOTTENHAM (WED. ON PEACOCK) — HEADLINE THIS WEEK’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

First-Place Liverpool Visit Third-Place Nottingham Forest TODAY at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo; North London Derby Between Arsenal and Tottenham Tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET Exclusively on Peacock

Weekend Coverage is Headlined by Arsenal Hosting Aston Villa Saturday, Jan. 18, at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and Universo

Premier League Multiview Available Exclusively on Peacock During Multi-Match Windows Today (2:30 p.m. ET), Tomorrow (2:30 p.m. ET), Saturday (10 a.m. ET), and Sunday (9 a.m. ET)

New Episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, Hosted by Roger Bennett, Features Special Guest Magnus Carlsen, Five-Time World Chess Champion, this Saturday on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Jan. 14, 2025 – Two massive midweek matchups – first-place Liverpool visiting third-place Nottingham Forest (today at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo) and second-place Arsenal hosting Tottenham in the North London Derby (tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock) – headline Premier League action across NBC Sports this week.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest (40 points) are each six points behind first-place Liverpool (46) at the top of the table.

Midweek action begins today with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, leading into three matches live at 2:30 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock: Chelsea v. Bournemouth, Brentford v. Manchester City, and West Ham v. Fulham. At 3 p.m. ET today, first-place Liverpool visit third-place Nottingham Forest on USA Network and Universo.

Tomorrow’s coverage begins with Premier League Live at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network. At 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports presents three matches live: Everton v. Aston Villa (USA Network, Universo), Leicester City v. Crystal Palace (Peacock), and Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock).

Arsenal-Tottenham begins tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. Arsenal drew Brighton & Hove Albion, 1-1, in their most recent PL match on Jan. 4. Tottenham fell to Newcastle, 2-1, on Jan. 4. Jon Champion and Lee Dixon will call the match live from Emirates Stadium. Following Arsenal-Tottenham is Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Peacock’s popular Multiview feature returns today and tomorrow with coverage of the Peacock-exclusive matches during the 2:30 p.m. ET multi-match windows.

Midweek action concludes this Thursday, Jan. 16, with two matches featuring Ipswich hosting Brighton & Hove Albion at 2:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and Manchester United hosting Southampton at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo.

Cara Banks hosts this week’s Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Premier League players Robbie Mustoe and Stephen Warnock today and tomorrow and Warnock and former Premier League player Danny Higginbotham on Thursday.

This weekend’s coverage kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 18 with Premier League Mornings at 7 a.m. ET on USA Network, leading into Newcastle hosting Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET (USA Network, Universo). At 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Sports presents three matches live: West Ham v. Crystal Palace (USA Network, Universo), Brentford v. Liverpool (Peacock), and Leicester City v. Fulham (Peacock). Peacock’s Multiview feature will be available during the 10 a.m. ET Saturday multi-match windows with the two Peacock-exclusive matches. The Goal Rush whip-around show will also stream live on Peacock on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET, providing viewers with the most compelling action in real time and on replay so they won’t miss a single goal or key play.

At 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Arsenal host Aston Villa on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux will call the match live from Emirates Stadium.

Sunday’s coverage begins with Premier League Mornings at 8 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock, followed by Everton v. Tottenham (USA Network, Telemundo), Manchester United v. Brighton & Hovel Albion (Peacock), and Nottingham Forest v. Southampton (Peacock) at 9 a.m. ET. Next at 11:30 a.m. ET, Manchester City visit Ipswich on USA Network and Telemundo. Champion and Le Saux will call Ipswich-Manchester City live from Portman Road.

This weekend’s coverage concludes on Monday, Jan. 20, as Wolverhampton Wanderers visit Chelsea at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and Universo, followed by Goal Zone at 5 p.m. ET (USA Network).

Rebecca Lowe hosts Saturday’s and Sunday’s Premier League Mornings, Premier League Live and Goal Zone shows alongside former Jamaica National Team and Premier League player Robbie Earle and former Premier League player Robbie Mustoe. Cara Banks hosts Monday’s shows alongside Earle and Danny Higginbotham.

NEW EPISODE OF THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW THIS SATURDAY ON PEACOCK

A new episode of THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW, hosted by popular soccer personality Roger Bennett, premieres this Saturday on Peacock featuring an interview with five-time World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen.

THE 2 ROBBIES PODCAST

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss and dissect the top Premier League storylines after every matchweek on “The 2 Robbies” podcast. On the most recent episode, Earle and Mustoe discuss Liverpool’s successful managerial transition, Manchester City’s shocking fall from grace, and more in a 2024-25 Midseason Special. Click here to listen to the podcast or click here to watch on YouTube.

Following is NBC Sports’ schedule for this weekend’s Premier League coverage (all times ET, subject to change):



Date Time (ET) Match Platform Tues., Jan. 14 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Tues., Jan. 14 2:30 p.m. Chelsea v. Bournemouth* Peacock Tues., Jan. 14 2:30 p.m. Brentford v. Manchester City* Peacock Tues., Jan. 14 2:30 p.m. West Ham v. Fulham* Peacock Tues., Jan. 14 3 p.m. Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool USA Network, Universo Tues., Jan. 14 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Tues., Jan. 14 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network, Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 2:30 p.m. Everton v. Aston Villa USA Network, Universo Wed., Jan. 15 2:30 p.m. Leicester City v. Crystal Palace* Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 2:30 p.m. Newcastle v. Wolverhampton Wanderers* Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 3 p.m. Arsenal v. Tottenham* Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 2:30 p.m. Goal Rush Peacock Wed., Jan. 15 5 p.m. Goal Zone Peacock Thurs., Jan. 16 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Thurs., Jan. 16 2:30 p.m. Ipswich v. Brighton & Hove Albion Peacock Thurs., Jan. 16 3 p.m. Manchester United v. Southampton USA Network, Universo Thurs., Jan. 16 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Sat., Jan. 18 7 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network Sat., Jan. 18 7:30 a.m. Newcastle v. Bournemouth USA Network, Universo Sat., Jan. 18 9:30 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 10 a.m. West Ham v. Crystal Palace USA Network, Universo Sat., Jan. 18 10 a.m. Brentford v. Liverpool* Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 10 a.m. Leicester City v. Fulham* Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 10 a.m. Goal Rush Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 Noon Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 12:30 p.m. Arsenal v. Aston Villa NBC, Peacock, Universo Sat., Jan. 18 2:30 p.m. Goal Zone NBC, Peacock Sat., Jan. 18 3 p.m. THE MEN IN BLAZERS SHOW Peacock Sun., Jan. 19 8 a.m. Premier League Mornings USA Network, Peacock Sun., Jan. 19 9 a.m. Everton v. Tottenham USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Jan. 19 9 a.m. Manchester United v. Brighton & Hove Albion* Peacock Sun., Jan. 19 9 a.m. Nottingham Forest v. Southampton* Peacock Sun., Jan. 19 11 a.m. Premier League Live USA Network, Peacock Sun., Jan. 19 11:30 a.m. Ipswich v. Manchester City USA Network, Telemundo Sun., Jan. 19 1:30 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network Mon., Jan. 20 2 p.m. Premier League Live USA Network Mon., Jan. 20 3 p.m. Chelsea v. Wolverhampton Wanderers USA Network, Universo Mon., Jan. 20 5 p.m. Goal Zone USA Network

*Available on Premier League Multiview

