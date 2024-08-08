NASCAR CUP SERIES AT RICHMOND RACEWAY ON USA NETWORK THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 11, AT 6 P.M. ET

NASCAR Cup Series Live Pre-Race Coverage Begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network

NBC Sports Embeds with Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Team During Stage Two

2024 Pro Motocross Season Continues from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, N.Y., This Saturday Beginning at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – August 8, 2024 – NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage this weekend is headlined by the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway on USA Network on Sunday as well as the Pro Motocross Championship from Unadilla MX on NBC and Peacock this Saturday.

NASCAR: CUP SERIES COOK OUT 400

Richmond Raceway in Virginia hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Cook Out 400 this Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on USA Network. A 30-minute Countdown to Green Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network leads into live race coverage. This is the first Cup Series race since July 21.

2021 Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson (749 pts) sits in first in the Cup Series standings, trailed by Chase Elliott (-10), Tyler Reddick (-15), Denny Hamlin (-43), and Ryan Blaney (-73). Chris Buescher won last year’s race at Richmond.

Coverage from Richmond begins this Saturday on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app with Cup Series qualifying at 4:30 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports coverage from Richmond will feature members of its broadcast team embedded with the race team of two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, highlighting the teamwork and contributions at every level that are required to create a successful day at the racetrack.

Additionally, the Cook Out 400 will see teams for the first time in a points paying race have the option to choose between multiple sets of tires, including a softer “option” tire along with the more conventional “prime” tires. The option tire provides more speed in a shorter time, while the prime tire is more durable over the long run. NBC Sports’ coverage will include a breakdown of the new rule as well as a visual accompaniment.

21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races this weekend from Nashville Superspeedway with NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Snider will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside Burton and Letarte. Burton won the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in 1998.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 11 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2024 across NBC, USA Network and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 9-10. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR coverage.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Rick Allen

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM



Host : Snider

: Snider Analysts: Burton, Letarte

HOW TO WATCH



TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 10 NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com 4:30 p.m. Sun., Aug. 11 Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series USA Network 5:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 USA Network 6 p.m.

PRO MOTOCROSS: UNADILLA NATIONAL

The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship season continues with the Unadilla National this Saturday from Unadilla MX in New Berlin, N.Y., at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

With three races left in the regular season, Chase Sexton (360 pts) leads the 450 Class points standings, followed by Hunter Lawrence (-28) and Justin Cooper (-76). In the 250 Class, Haiden Deegan (361 pts) sits at the top of the standings trailed by Tom Vialle (-54) and Levi Kitchen (-70).

NBC Sports’ Motocross analyst Ricky Carmichael, a 15-time AMA champion, nine-time AMA Champion Ryan Villopoto talked to seven-time AMA champion and Motorsports Hall of Famer Rick Johnson on the latest episode of the Title 24 podcast here.

Race Day Live qualifying coverage this Saturday from Unadilla gets underway at Noon ET on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

A 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2024, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final. The complete schedule can be found here.

BROADCAST TEAM



Play by Play : Jason Weigandt

: Analyst : James Stewart

: Reporters: Jason Thomas, Katie Osborne

HOW TO WATCH



Streaming – Peacock (LIVE), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

TV – CNBC





Date Coverage Platform(s) Time (ET) Sat., Aug. 10 Pro Motocross – Race Day Live Peacock 10 a.m. Pro Motocross – Unadilla National Peacock 1 p.m. Sun., Aug. 11 Pro Motocross – Unadilla National CNBC 2 a.m.*

*Encore presentation

