NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 8 PLAYOFFS AND IMSA’S FAMED PETIT LE MANS HEADLINE NBC SPORTS’ LIVE MOTORSPORTS COVERAGE THIS WEEK

NASCAR Cup Series’ South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway Begins Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network; Pre-Race Coverage on USA Network Begins at 5 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green

NBC Sports’ Leigh Diffey, Jeff Burton, and Steve Letarte to Call Race

Live Coverage of IMSA’s Petit Le Mans Begins This Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – Oct. 8, 2025 – NBC Sports’ live motorsports coverage this week is headlined by two major events: the opening Round of 8 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beginning this Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, and IMSA’s famed Petit Le Mans race from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, beginning this Saturday at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock.

NASCAR: LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

NBC Sports will present live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series’ opening Round of 8 playoff race with the South Point 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nev., this Sunday, Oct. 12 at 5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Live pre-race coverage on USA Network begins at 5 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green. After this race, the final three races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be on NBC and Peacock.

A win in Las Vegas this weekend guarantees a spot in the Championship 4 at the final race in Phoenix on Nov. 2. Shane van Gisbergen won last week’s cutoff race in Charlotte, with defending Cup Series champion Joey Logano passing Ross Chastain after a collision on the last lap to solidify his advancement to the Round of 8 and the chance to defend his title. Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, and William Byron make up the current top four. Logano, who currently finds himself below the cutline, is the defending South Point 400 champion, winning two of the last three editions of this race.

NBC Sports’ broadcast team of veteran motorsports play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will call the action. Marty Snider, Kim Coon, and Dillon Welch will serve as pit reporters.

Marty Snider will host post-race coverage alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett and Hyak Motorsports co-owner Brad Daugherty, with Burton joining for pre-race coverage.

Jeff Burton won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in back-to-back years in 1999 and 2000.

NASCAR CUP SERIES ROUND OF 8 STANDINGS

Pos.

Driver

Points

1.

Denny Hamlin

+8

2.

Ryan Blaney

+6

3.

Kyle Larson

+4

4.

William Byron

+4

ON THE BUBBLE 5.

Christopher Bell

-4

6.

Chase Elliott

-14

7.

Chase Briscoe

-14

8.

Joey Logano

-24



This week’s opening tease will be voiced by NASCAR Hall of Famer and Las Vegas native Kurt Busch, who won the championship in the inaugural Cup Series “Chase for the Cup” points format in 2004. Busch also won the South Point 400 in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Movie star Glen Powell, who has been featured in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and Anyone but You, will give the command.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will present the final 14 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2025 across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2. Click here for more information on NBC Sports’ 2025 NASCAR coverage. Live coverage of practice and qualifying will be presented on truTV this Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. ET.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Leigh Diffey

: Analysts : Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

: , Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Kim Coon, Dillon Welch

STUDIO TEAM

Host : Marty Snider

: Marty Snider Studio Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Brad Daugherty, Jeff Burton

HOW TO WATCH

TV – USA Network

Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform

Time (ET)

Sat., Oct. 11

Practice and Qualifying

truTV

4:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 12

Countdown to Green

USA Network

5 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series – South Point 400

USA Network

5:30 p.m.



NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race

USA Network

8:30 p.m.



IMSA: PETIT LE MANS

Live coverage of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s final race of the 2025 season, the MOTUL Petit Le Mans from Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga., will be presented this Saturday, Oct. 11, starting from Noon-3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, with the final window from 3-10:30 p.m. ET window exclusively on Peacock.

Championships will be decided in all four IMSA classes at the 10-hour endurance race on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course. In the GTD Pro class, a slim 18-point difference between the No. 3 Corvette and No. 81 Ferrari separates the two teams and sets up a dramatic finish where whomever wins on Saturday will take the season-long title. Additionally, in the GTP class, Porsche No. 6, Porsche No. 7, and BMW No. 24 will battle it out for the drivers title.

NBC Sports’ Brian Till and Dave Burns will call the race alongside former IMSA drivers Calvin Fish and Townsend Bell. Matt Yocum, Kevin Lee, Kristen Beat, and Chris Wilner will serve as pit reporters.

Coverage begins earlier in the week with the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. For additional programming information for IMSA this week, see the chart below.

BROADCAST TEAM

Play-by-Play : Brian Till , Dave Burns

: , Analysts : Calvin Fish , Townsend Bell

: , Pit Reporters: Matt Yocum, Kevin Lee, Kristen Beat, Chris Wilner

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date

Coverage

Platform(s)

Time (ET)

Thurs., Oct. 9

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

1 p.m.



IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

Peacock

5 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 10

IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge

Peacock

8:25 a.m.



IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup

Peacock

10:35 a.m.



IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Peacock

12:40 p.m.



IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Qualifying

Peacock

3:20 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 11

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – MOTUL Petit Le Mans

NBC, Peacock

12-3 p.m.



