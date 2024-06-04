NBC SPORTS 2024 U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – THURSDAY, JUNE 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED LATE NIGHT HOST FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS IN AMC THEATRES NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO
Simms14-11 - 1920x1080.png
AARON RODGERS, KIRK COUSINS, TREVOR LAWRENCE, AND JORDAN LOVE CONTINUE CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 40 QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED LATE NIGHT HOST FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS IN AMC THEATRES NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED LATE NIGHT HOST FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS IN AMC THEATRES NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO
Simms14-11 - 1920x1080.png
AARON RODGERS, KIRK COUSINS, TREVOR LAWRENCE, AND JORDAN LOVE CONTINUE CHRIS SIMMS’ TOP 40 QUARTERBACK COUNTDOWN, NOW ON “CHRIS SIMMS UNBUTTONED” AND “PRO FOOTBALL TALK”

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
MARIA TAYLOR NAMED LATE NIGHT HOST FOR NBCUNIVERSAL’S COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
PressboxParis1920x1080.png
TICKETS FOR NBC TELEVISION NETWORK’S LIVE DAYTIME COVERAGE OF THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS IN AMC THEATRES NOW ON SALE AT FANDANGO
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
DWYANE WADE AND LACHINA ROBINSON TO JOIN NOAH EAGLE ON NBCUNIVERSAL’S TEAM USA BASKETBALL COVERAGE AT OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024

Premier League

23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
PL Press Box.png
MANCHESTER CITY & ARSENAL VIE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE ON “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY”; ALL 10 MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NBC SPORTS 2024 U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – THURSDAY, JUNE 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET

Published June 4, 2024 11:00 AM

Commentators Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman and Jim “Bones” Mackay with Executive Producer Sam Flood and Lead Golf Producer Tommy Roy

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst – June 13-16 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn.June 4, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, and Jim “Bones” Mackay will join executive producer Sam Flood and lead golf producer Tommy Roy to preview the upcoming 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2), on a media conference call this Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

  • WHAT: NBC Sports U.S. Open Media Conference Call
  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Sam Flood and Tommy Roy
  • WHEN: Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501
  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will surround the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the USGA’s 1000th championship, with more than 200 hours of coverage including the main broadcast, featured groups and studio coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and GOLF Channel. Studio coverage gets underway with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on Monday, June 10, at 5 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. NBC Sports’ full programming details will be announced later this week.

--NBC SPORTS--