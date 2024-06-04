NBC SPORTS 2024 U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – THURSDAY, JUNE 6, AT 11:30 A.M. ET

Commentators Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman and Jim “Bones” Mackay with Executive Producer Sam Flood and Lead Golf Producer Tommy Roy

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst – June 13-16 on NBC, USA Network and Peacock

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 4, 2024 – NBC Sports golf commentators Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, and Jim “Bones” Mackay will join executive producer Sam Flood and lead golf producer Tommy Roy to preview the upcoming 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort & C.C. (Course No. 2), on a media conference call this Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET .

Media interested in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports.

WHAT : NBC Sports U.S. Open Media Conference Call



: NBC Sports U.S. Open Media Conference Call WHO : Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Sam Flood and Tommy Roy



: Dan Hicks, Brandel Chamblee, Notah Begay III, Smylie Kaufman, Jim “Bones” Mackay, Sam Flood and Tommy Roy WHEN : Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET.



: Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. ET. NUMBER : 786-697-3501



: 786-697-3501 PASSCODE: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will surround the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst, the USGA’s 1000th championship, with more than 200 hours of coverage including the main broadcast, featured groups and studio coverage across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and GOLF Channel. Studio coverage gets underway with Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open on Monday, June 10, at 5 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock. NBC Sports’ full programming details will be announced later this week.

